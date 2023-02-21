China tells Japan it is troubled by Tokyo's military build-up

China said it was troubled by Japan's military build up and Tokyo took aim at Beijing's military ties to Russia and its suspected use of spy balloons during the Asian powers' first formal security talks in four years on Wednesday.
The talks, aimed at easing tensions between the world's second- and third-largest economies, came as Tokyo worries that Beijing will resort to force to take control of Taiwan in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine, sparking a conflict that could embroil Japan and disrupt global trade.
Japan in December said it would double defense spending over the next five years to 2% of gross domestic product - a total of $320 billion - to deter China from resorting to military action. Beijing, which increased defense spending by 7.1% last year, spends more than four times as much as Japan on its forces.
Tokyo plans to acquire longer range missiles that could strike mainland China and to stock up on other munitions it would need to sustain a conflict alongside the large U.S. force it hosts.
"The international security situation has undergone vast changes and we are seeing the return of unilateralism, protectionism, and a Cold War mentality," Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong said at the start of the meeting in Tokyo with Japanese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Shigeo Yamada.
China is Japan's largest trading partner, accounting for around a fifth of its exports and almost a quarter of its imports. It's also a major manufacturing base for Japanese companies.
“While relations between Japan and China have a lot of possibilities, we are also facing many issues and concerns," Yamada told Sun.
He pointed to their territorial dispute over uninhabited islands in the East China Sea known as the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, Beijing's recent joint military drills with Moscow and the suspected Chinese surveillance balloons spotted over Japan at least three times since 2019.
Following the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon by the United States, Japan last week said it planned to clarify military engagement rules to allow its jet fighters to shoot down unmanned aircraft that violate its airspace.
In a statement released after the meeting, Japan's foreign ministry said it had also stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
The two countries had agreed to try and establish a direct communication hotline "around spring", and to strengthen dialogue between their senior security officials, it added.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
Aly Rustom
And whose fault is THAT??
The NERVE of the Chinese!
buffalo
The CCP must really think the rest of the world are imbeciles.
Beechiemg
Pot calling kettle.......
buua
What about China's military build-up?
kyushubill
Hey Xi The Pooh, here is a tissue for your issues. Oh and your CCP can stick it.
Good
Look in the mirror Xi
geronimo2006
Hilarious. China asking countries in the region not to oppose them while they conduct a massive build up and claim sovereignty over disputed seas, islands etc.
deanzaZZR
Taiwan is a province of China. Former colonialists stay out.
Fredrik
Next time you have a meeting, prepare an agenda, go through each item one by one, and write down the decision. What was the point with this meeting, really?
Peter14
While the region and beyond is concerned about China's military buildup.
Taiwan is an independent island nation that has been completely autonomous for over seventy years, and has never been subject to CCP laws or jurisdiction. China stay out.
Senkaku's are also Japanese and is another place China needs to stay away from.
And not least, the south China sea does not belong to China in any way, so they need to remove their illegal man made islands and stay out of other nations EEZ area's.
China should worry more about taking care of its citizens, its elderly, and improve health care for everyone, improve personal freedoms for all citizens and stop persecuting minorities, and while at it, China should free Tibet.
Moonraker
Thanks to ... China!
Michael Machida
The world is troubled by China's need to bully its neighbors and other countries as well.
Balloons over America is not a good thing to do.
Don't wake up a sleeping giant unless you can defend yourself.
bearandrodent
Kinda funny that probably the same 2 people here are downvoting all the comments. Hmm, I wonder where they’re based?
wallace
The Chinese kettle calling the Japanese teapot black. In 2022, FAS estimated China's military stockpile of 350 nuclear warheads.