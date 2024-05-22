 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and Japanese flags flutter in front of the Tiananmen Gate ahead of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit, in Beijing
Chinese and Japanese flags flutter in front of the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing. Image: Reuters/Thomas Peter
politics

China, Japan to discuss resuming ruling party talks after 6-year hiatus

0 Comments
TOKYO

A senior Chinese Communist Party official plans to visit Tokyo this month to meet with leaders from Japan's ruling parties and discuss resuming regular talks between the parties for the first time since 2018, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

Arrangements are being made for Liu Jianchao, who leads the Communist Party's body in charge of managing ties with foreign political parties, to travel to Japan for a meeting on May 29, NHK reported citing sources.

He will talk with the Liberal Democratic Party's Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi and Natsuo Yamaguchi, the chief representative of its junior coalition party Komeito, among others.

They are expected to discuss the resumption of consultative meetings between senior officials of the two countries' governing parties which used to held around once a year but have not taken place since 2018, the broadcaster said.

Representatives for the LDP and Komeito declined comment. The CCP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ties between Asia's top two economies have been strained by issues including Tokyo's concerns about China's maritime activities in the East and South China Seas, and Beijing's protests against Japan's release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

Liu's visit is set to come on the heels of a planned trilateral summit between political leaders from China, Japan and South Korea expected to take place in South Korea early next week - the first such summit since 2019.

Liu has kept a busy schedule since taking up his post in 2022, meeting with officials from more than 120 countries including holding talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington this year. That has stoked expectations that the former ambassador and ministry spokesman is being groomed to be China's next foreign minister.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Takeda Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lake Yamanakako

GaijinPot Travel

Ametora: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo