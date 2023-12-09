China, Japan trade blame over confrontation near disputed islands

China and Japan have accused each other of maritime incursions after a confrontation between their coast guards in waters around disputed islands in the East China Sea.
China's coast guard said on Sunday that a Japanese fishing boat and several patrol vessels intruded the previous day into waters around the tiny islands, called Diaoyu in China and Senkaku in Japan.
The uninhabited islands are controlled by Japan but also claimed by China.
China's coast guard said in a statement it had taken necessary measures in accordance with the law to warn away the Japanese vessels.
Japan's coast guard said on Saturday that two Chinese maritime patrol boats left Japan's territorial waters around the islands after receiving warnings. It said its patrol vessels were protecting a Japanese fishing boat that had been approached by the Chinese ships.
Similar incidents occurred in November and October.
Asian maritime disputes involving China have been escalating. China and the Philippines traded accusations on Sunday over a collision between their vessels in a part of the South China Sea each nation claims, marking the second confrontation in as many days.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
Larr Flint
China is checking the response time for Japan and the US.
That is why the US army should practice in Japan as much as they can because the clock is ticking.
Soon it will begin.
Fighto!
The sooner Japan builds a large naval base on the Senkakus - her islands - the better.
China is an endless troublemaker in the world that will hopefully be dealt with ultimately.
Moonraker
It was China. It's always China. Nobody believes otherwise.
Abe234
Nixons and Henry Kissinger's policy to China is coming to an economic head. The idea that once "the people" got wealthy they would want democracy has been proven wrong...so far! They may have ignored that some dictators get greedy, and they want power. China has now become the bully in the neighbourhood.
Yrral
Fightoo,China can destroy Japan in 5 minutes with a nuclear strike,that how weak Japan is
Fighto!
What would that prove? China would then be reduced to dust. Communists' shadows etched on the sidewalks would be all that's left.