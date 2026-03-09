 Japan Today
China lashes out at Japan over Taiwan premier attending WBC game in Tokyo

BEIJING

China on Monday lashed out at Japan over Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai's weekend visit to Tokyo to attend a World Baseball Classic game, saying Beijing firmly rejects Tokyo's attempts to "push the envelope" regarding the self-ruled island claimed by the mainland.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun warned at a press conference that Japan will "pay the price" for its "indulgence of provocative and reckless moves," adding, "all the consequences arising therefrom must be borne" by Tokyo.

Guo also criticized Cho for his "disgraceful" act, saying he "sneaked into Japan to carry out stunts aimed at provocation for Taiwan independence."

The spokesman's comments followed a protest lodged by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong with Japanese Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi in a telephone call over Cho's trip.

Cho was spotted Saturday during a match between Taiwan and the Czech Republic at Tokyo Dome. It was reportedly the first known visit to Japan by a sitting Taiwanese premier since the country switched its diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1972.

Mainland China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be brought into its fold by force if necessary, opposes any form of official interaction between Taipei and countries that have diplomatic relations with Beijing.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Monday that Cho made a "private trip," during which he did not meet any Japanese officials.

In Taipei, lawmaker Ma Wen-chun of the main opposition Nationalist Party criticized the premier's trip on a charter flight that reportedly departed from an air force base. The party, known as the Kuomintang, advocates a conciliatory approach toward the mainland.

"Who is paying for their overtime and travel expenses? Premier Cho himself? Or are they again being paid with public funds?" Ma questioned. The premier was reportedly accompanied by Sports Minister Lee Yang and the island's representative to Japan, Lee Yi-yang.

Taiwan's Executive Yuan, or the Cabinet, later said in a statement that Cho's Japan trip was "entirely self-funded," including the airfare for accompanying security personnel, and it had approved the premier's visit in advance.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

