China lodges protest with Japan over ex-Taiwan leader Tsai's visit

China on Wednesday lodged a protest with Japan over former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the neighboring country, expressing its "firm opposition" to her trip and urging Tokyo not to interfere in China's internal affairs.

Tsai, who left office in May 2024, is visiting Japan on a private trip with no plans to meet government officials or politicians, but Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian called it "absolutely unacceptable" under any pretext.

At a Beijing press conference, the spokesman alleged Tsai's Japan trip is aimed at seeking Taiwan independence by colluding with Western forces and called on Tokyo to stop sending any wrong signal to the self-ruled island's separatist forces.

Japan switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 1972. Beijing regards the democratic island as a renegade province to be brought under its control, by force if necessary.

