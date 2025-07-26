 Japan Today
politics

China lodges protest with Japan over Taiwan foreign minister's visit

BEIJING

China has lodged a strong protest with Japan over a recent visit by Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung, criticizing it as an opportunity for the self-ruled island to engage in separatist activities.

The protest was made by Liu Jinsong, head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Asian Affairs Department, in a meeting with Akira Yokochi, chief minister at the Japanese Embassy in Beijing, on Friday. Liu criticized Japan for allowing Lin to visit as it sends a "wrong signal," according to China's Foreign Ministry.

Keiji Furuya, a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party who heads a cross-party group promoting relations with Taiwan, posted a photo with Lin on social media on Friday.

While Japan switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 1972, it maintains unofficial ties with Taipei. China views Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified by force, if necessary.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry described Lin's trip as "private."

Liu said the Taiwan issue is "at the core of China's interests," and urged Japan to immediately take measures to eliminate the adverse impact of the visit, according to the Chinese ministry.

Right on cue. Panties in a knot again.

