China marks 84th anniversary of Nanking Massacre

China on Monday marked the 84th anniversary of the Nanking Massacre, in which hundreds of thousands of civilians and disarmed soldiers were killed by Japanese troops in and around the former Chinese capital.
A People's Liberation Army honor guard bearing large funeral wreaths marched slowly past a memorial showing the figure 300,000, China's official death toll in the events of December 1937, as solemn music played. Troops, students and 3,000 attendees then stood at rigid attention to observe a minute of silence.
Addressing the gathering, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said they had came together to "learn from history and open up a new chapter of our future."
The ceremony aimed to "showcase our lofty commitment to a peaceful development path," said Sun, the only woman on the ruling Communist Party's 25-member Politburo.
In 2014, China's top legislature designated Dec 13 as national day of remembrance for massacre victims. Survivors, just 61 of whom are still living, were among those observing the date.
The website of the official Xinhua News Agency appeared in black and white to mark the occasion, while popular online shopping and social media sites such as Taobao and WeChat displayed black backgrounds.
China frequently criticizes Japan for not showing sufficient contrition for the brutality of its expansionist campaign that swept across Asia during the first half of the 20th century. The ruling party has often allowed anti-Japanese sentiment to build domestically to shore up its legacy as a defender of China's sovereignty and national dignity.
In 1937 and throughout World War II, the Communists were based at Yan'an in northern China, far from the front lines, while most of the fighting and dying was done by Chiang Kaishek's Nationalist forces backed by the U.S.
This year's commemoration comes at a time when relations with Japan are generally stable and criticisms have been muted, despite a major downturn in China's relations with Tokyo's key ally, the United States.
A 1946 international postwar tribunal concluded at least 200,000 civilians were killed by Japanese troops in a weekslong frenzy of murder, rape, looting and arson after Nanking - China's capital at the time - fell on Dec. 13, 1937, after bitter street fighting in Shanghai. The city's name is now spelled Nanjing under the pinyin romanization system.
Some right-wing Japanese politicians have downplayed the death toll or denied outright that the Nanking atrocity happened.
Increasingly, it is China that has raised alarms in Asia with its more assertive military and diplomatic posture, particularly over territorial disputes in the South and East China Seas, along with its growing military harassment of Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy it claims as its own territory.
sakurasuki
No matter Japan official refuse to acknowledge this event it won't go away.
https://www.history.com/topics/japan/nanjing-massacre
Also what China did to Uyghur people that won't go away either.
https://gsp.yale.edu/persecution-uyghur-population-western-china
What China did to Tibet
https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/from-the-archives-1950-china-invades-tibet-20201014-p56560.html
Simian Lane
If they truly cared about peace, perhaps they could invite lots of Japanese diplomats over, and they could all hugand swear, as leaders, that such a thing will never happen again. Bring the South Koreans over too. Bury the hatchet. Stop boring the hell out of everyone else with their whiny repetitious war talk.
mardarius
Again, one can't help wondering how the Japanese would respond if, for instance, someone said that the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings never happened or that the number of casualties is overstated.
I guess they wouldn't be too happy...
So other countries' reactions to Japanese statements and actions are actually undersrandable
Fighto!
China commemorates this, meanwhile between 1 to 2 million Muslim Uighyurs are in concentration camps in western China, being tortured and killed while the entire world looks the other way and holds their hands out for $$$.
Boycott the Genocide Games. Entirely.
Speed
China's just a bowl of fun and laughs, aren't they?
Meiyouwenti
The mystery about the Nanjing Massacre is that the remains of the 300,000 victims have never been found. It would have taken huge mass graves to bury that number of people.
tooheysnew
Do they also commemorate the invasion of Tibet & murder of 1000’s of its citizens ?
Chibakun
Nanjing massacre is quite different to Muslim Uighur concentration camp. The Japanese had their own camps anyway, ever seen Bridge on the river kwai?
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Trying to compare the Nanjing massacre and what the Japanese imperial army were doing with thier chemical factories and experiments and all the plagues and water contamination of the environment to what the Chinese are allegedly doing with the Uyguhur is not comparable.
Japan's expansionist campaign across Asia resulted in the needless ruthless bloodshed of 30 million lives of mostly civilians.
Iam not defending china.
Oxycodin
Not to mention they also call it “the rape of Nanking” as well for a reason.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanjing_Massacre
Ingvar
Comparing one of histories most heinous crimes with a CIA invented fiction without a shred of evidence is the hallmark of a very ill person.
Paul
And how about the Tienanmen square massacre, where CCP massacred their own people??? No? No need to remember them is there? Not convenient for the whitewashed history of China, is it!
Ingvar
Far fewer people were killed than US cops kill every year.