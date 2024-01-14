China opposes Japan's congratulatory message to Taiwan president-elect

The Chinese embassy in Japan said on Sunday that it "resolutely opposed" Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa's statement congratulating Taiwan's new president-elect Lai Ching-te.
In a statement published on the Japanese foreign ministry's website on Saturday, after the results of the Taiwan presidential election were announced, Kamikawa congratulated Lai on his victory, calling the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing "an extremely crucial partner and an important friend."
In response, the Chinese embassy in Japan, without mentioning Lai or acknowledging his victory, described Kamikawa's comments as "a serious interference in China's internal affairs", according to a statement published on Sunday on the embassy's official WeChat account.
"We express strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to this, and have lodged solemn representations with the Japanese side," the embassy said.
Japan, like most countries, does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, a precondition for establishing diplomatic ties with China.
But Japan's alliance with the United States, Taiwan's most important backer, and its proximity to the island, along with recent tensions in its ties with China, have prompted Tokyo to pursue closer ties with Taipei.
"The Government of Japan will work toward further deepening cooperation and exchanges between Japan and Taiwan," Kamikawa said in her statement.
The Chinese embassy also said that Japan should refrain from sending any "wrong signals" to "Taiwan independence" forces, a label Beijing uses to describe Lai and his political party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which champions Taiwan's separate identity and rejects China's territorial claims.
Lai said he would maintain the status quo in relations across the Taiwan Strait, but that he was "determined to safeguard Taiwan from threats and intimidation from China".© Thomson Reuters 2024.
Fighto!
Go pound sound, Chinese losers.
Japan has every right to congratulate President elect Lai and the DPP. The rejection of closer ties with the Communists sure is something to celebrate!
Well done, free, progressive and democratic Taiwan!
quercetum
Picture looks like it’s from a 1950’s Communist Party.
Chabbawanga
Cant we all just get along
Gene Hennigh
Don't like what Kamikawa has to say, eh. Well now you have tried to hurt Japan's feelings. And they don't care, bully boy. Kamikawa, me, and anyone else can say what we want to. "Congratulations, Lai." There. Eat that, China.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Japan and others should have left a message at the same time for Xi to bugger off.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The difference is no one mistakes Taiwan for a nightmare police state.
Sh1mon M4sada
Serial resolutely opposer - China should butt out and not interfere in Japan's affairs.