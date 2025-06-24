 Japan Today
China Military Parade
Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed on a screen as Type 99A2 Chinese battle tanks take part in a parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender during World War II held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing on Sept 3, 2015. Image: AP file
politics

China plans to show off new equipment at parade marking 80th anniversary of Japan's WWII surrender

BEIJING

China plans to hold a military parade Sept 3 marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s World War II surrender and featuring the People's Liberation Army's newest weaponry.

President and head of the military Xi Jinping will deliver a speech on the occasion, which will feature “new-type combat capabilities,” including hypersonic weapons and a range of electronic gear, said Wu Zeke, identified as a senor officer of the PLA, the ruling Communist Party’s military wing.

The force is the world’s largest standing military with more than 2 million members and an increasingly sophisticated arsenal of missiles, aircraft carriers and fighter aircraft.

Military parades are a favorite of Xi’s, held primarily to mark the anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949, Japan’s surrender and the anniversary of the PLA's founding. Relentlessly drilled marching units, armored columns and aerial units all feature on such occasions.

Wu said inclusion of the latest generation weaponry demonstrates the PLA’s “strong ability to adapt to technological trends and evolving warfare, and to prevail in future wars, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Japan launched an invasion of China in 1937, seizing much of eastern China. Most of the fighting against Japan was carried out by the Nationalists, who later withdrew to the island of Taiwan after being driven out of the mainland by the Communists.

Much of China's massive military upgrading has been aimed at conquering Taiwan, which China still considers part of its territory, as well as replacing the United States as the main military power in the Asia-Pacific.

What was that about the US loving their navy ships?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

This parade will dwarf Trump's birthday party parade and make him more envious and angry than before! Look for another one soon, even bigger and better!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan launched an invasion of China in 1937, seizing much of eastern China. Most of the fighting against Japan was carried out by the Nationalists, who later withdrew to the island of Taiwan after being driven out of the mainland by the Communists.

Im glad this was included in the article.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This parade will dwarf Trump's birthday party parade and make him more envious and angry than before! Look for another one soon, even bigger and better!

It won’t make anyone in the U.S. envious and I think liberals don’t understand that parade was to celebrate our “army” who were essential and responsible in protecting and reshaping the nation, the Chinese want to show off a lot of their copied untested military hardware, so what? It’s all about military projection, good for them.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

