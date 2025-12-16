 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
World Leaders Attend G20 Summit in Johannesburg
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is seen at the opening plenary session at the G20 Summit on November 22, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Image: Reuters/Leon Neal
politics

China reiterates demand that Takaichi retract Taiwan remarks

8 Comments
BEIJING

China on Tuesday ‌reiterated its demand that Japan retract Prime Minister Sanae ⁠Takaichi's remarks about ‍Taiwan, more than ‍a ‍month after ⁠Takaichi said an attack on ​the democratically governed island could be deemed an existential threat to Japan.

"On ⁠key issues, Japan is still 'squeezing toothpaste' and 'burying nails,' attempting to obfuscate and muddle through," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a regular press briefing, adding that Beijing ​is "firmly opposed to this."

Diplomatic relations between ⁠Tokyo and Beijing have been at their lowest in ‍years after Takaichi ‌suggested a ‌hypothetical Chinese attack ‍on Taiwan could trigger ‌a military ‍response from Tokyo.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

No China your not getting a Takaichi retraction for Xmas you have been a very bad boy and Santa has had a gut full of your bullying so not presents for you this Xmas. Have a merry Xmas Taiwan

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Takaichi’s put her foot in it and no mistake.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

The Chinese Communist Party should be focussed on their own crumbling nation, and giving their citizens a better life, instead of engaging in pettiness and hatred of Japan.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Go pound sand, China. It is about time somebody told them no.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

It is always good to see that countries, as in this case Japan, stands against the aggressive, nonstop neighbour threatening and one of the most warmongering country in the world, China!

And it is very nice to see that the world, as in this case Japan, said it will back up Taiwan against this aggressive warmongering China!

The world will show China that it would be a very big mistake if it attacks Taiwan.

China's warmongering attitude and behaviour is unacceptable!

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Let’s not kid ourselves: this isn’t diplomacy, it’s theater. In the end, more Japanese—and plenty of Chinese—will pay the price for relations that keep deteriorating while the big shots trade press releases.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

The world is watching. No one wants a world war. Unfortunately, she doesn't even understand what she was saying. She simply has no shame about what she just did terrible wrong. Japan can't become Asian Ukraine, period.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

China is a "crumbling nation"?

Looks like more free advice from the armchair experts that have never been there.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2026 – 2027 Tournament Guide and Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

One Day in Shibamata: A Guide to Downtown Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Daiso Must-Haves For Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Yoshiminedera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Rethinking Life in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots On Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe: Spread The Love This Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

How to Move to Japan: Visas, Requirements and Everything You Need to Know in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog