China reiterates demand that Takaichi retract Taiwan remarks

China on Tuesday reiterated its demand that Japan retract Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks about Taiwan, more than a month after Takaichi said an attack on the democratically governed island could be deemed an existential threat to Japan.
"On key issues, Japan is still 'squeezing toothpaste' and 'burying nails,' attempting to obfuscate and muddle through," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a regular press briefing, adding that Beijing is "firmly opposed to this."
Diplomatic relations between Tokyo and Beijing have been at their lowest in years after Takaichi suggested a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
8 Comments
Login to comment
John-San
No China your not getting a Takaichi retraction for Xmas you have been a very bad boy and Santa has had a gut full of your bullying so not presents for you this Xmas. Have a merry Xmas Taiwan
Newgirlintown
Takaichi’s put her foot in it and no mistake.
Fighto!
The Chinese Communist Party should be focussed on their own crumbling nation, and giving their citizens a better life, instead of engaging in pettiness and hatred of Japan.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Go pound sand, China. It is about time somebody told them no.
Monty
It is always good to see that countries, as in this case Japan, stands against the aggressive, nonstop neighbour threatening and one of the most warmongering country in the world, China!
And it is very nice to see that the world, as in this case Japan, said it will back up Taiwan against this aggressive warmongering China!
The world will show China that it would be a very big mistake if it attacks Taiwan.
China's warmongering attitude and behaviour is unacceptable!
quercetum
Let’s not kid ourselves: this isn’t diplomacy, it’s theater. In the end, more Japanese—and plenty of Chinese—will pay the price for relations that keep deteriorating while the big shots trade press releases.
mii
The world is watching. No one wants a world war. Unfortunately, she doesn't even understand what she was saying. She simply has no shame about what she just did terrible wrong. Japan can't become Asian Ukraine, period.
JJE
China is a "crumbling nation"?
Looks like more free advice from the armchair experts that have never been there.