China reiterates demand that Takaichi retract Taiwan remarks

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is seen at the opening plenary session at the G20 Summit on November 22, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

China on Tuesday ‌reiterated its demand that Japan retract Prime Minister Sanae ⁠Takaichi's remarks about ‍Taiwan, more than ‍a ‍month after ⁠Takaichi said an attack on ​the democratically governed island could be deemed an existential threat to Japan.

"On ⁠key issues, Japan is still 'squeezing toothpaste' and 'burying nails,' attempting to obfuscate and muddle through," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a regular press briefing, adding that Beijing ​is "firmly opposed to this."

Diplomatic relations between ⁠Tokyo and Beijing have been at their lowest in ‍years after Takaichi ‌suggested a ‌hypothetical Chinese attack ‍on Taiwan could trigger ‌a military ‍response from Tokyo.

