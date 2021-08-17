Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China, Russia slam Japanese ministers' visits to Yasukuni Shrine

BEIJING

China and Russia have criticized recent visits by some Japanese cabinet members to the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, pledging that the two countries will jointly defend the truth of history, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

During their phone talks on Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that Beijing and Moscow should join hands to "oppose any attempt to whitewash or glorify militarism" and "stem any scheme to falsify history."

Wang's remarks came after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sent an offering and three members of his cabinet paid visits to the Shinto shrine on Sunday as the Asian nation marked the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Established in 1869 to commemorate those who died in wars for Japan, Yasukuni in 1978 added wartime Prime Minister Hideki Tojo and other convicted war criminals to the more than 2.4 million war dead enshrined there.

Since the 1980s, the shrine has been a source of diplomatic friction with Japan's neighbors, particularly China and South Korea. Japan had invaded a huge swath of China by the end of the war, while Japan ruled the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

The latest Yasukuni visits are a "challenge to human conscience and international justice" and "all peace-loving countries and people cannot tolerate and should denounce Japan's act," Wang was quoted by his ministry as telling Lavrov.

Lavrov echoed the view, saying Russia and China should "oppose any attempt to smear history," according to the ministry.

China has urged Japanese political leaders to change what it calls their wrong attitude toward Yasukuni, saying it enshrines "Class-A war criminals who were directly responsible" for Japan's war of aggression.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pot, meet kettle.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

If you fight wars and invade your neighboring countries then you deal with the consequences except for European countries where they’ve fought each other so much they don’t care as much.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

worshipping war criminals doesnt look good with any decent nations and ppl.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

"oppose any attempt to whitewash or glorify militarism" and "stem any scheme to falsify history."

Look who is talking!!!! How short do they think peoples memory is?!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"oppose any attempt to whitewash or glorify militarism" and "stem any scheme to falsify history."

No so many things of that whitewash can be seen in public like that shrine visit, another form of whitewash is textbook controversies that contain whitewash.

https://spice.fsi.stanford.edu/docs/examining_the_japanese_history_textbook_controversies

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Russia aggressive. Took back Crimea by force killing thousands of Ukrainians. Less then 10 years ago.

China aggressive killing dozens of Hindu/Indian soldiers at the border. Threatening Taiwan and Japan directly. Less then 2 Years ago.

What's upsetting this aggressive countries???

Japan officials visiting a Shrine to commemorate the end of WW2. Japan's Defeat and Surrender.

Not to glorify the past.

Not to promote crimes.

It's about showing respect for those who fought for Japan and sacrifice their life, long before WW2 ever happened. Shrine was there.

It's more about making Japan be ashamed of its past. Ashamed of it's soldiers. Ashamed of their sacrifice for their Country And it's People.

That's why when Japanese sacrifice themselves Westerners call it Fanatical, was done because they are brained washed, was done only for the Emperor.

If a Western soldier or Russian soldier sacrifice themselves.... It's called Heroic. Hero. Brave. Done for the people and the country. Pure Love and Bravery. For the Family and Motherland.

Such double Standards, Hypocritical, Full of Bull as Always.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The Japanese need to pray for the souls of the millions of people murdered by the Imperial Japanese Army.

Where is the sacred shrine for those poor souls in Japan? Foreign souls not worthy?

If you add, say, 2-million Koreans, 2-million Manchurians, Chinese, Russians, many East European Jews (both Sephardic and Ashkenazi), and others killed by Japan between 1895 and 1937 (conservative figures), the total of Japanese victims is more like 10-million to 14-million.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Japanese_war_crimes

Will there be any shrines for these millions of victims of violent Japanese samurai culture? 

Japanese culture has actually traumatized Asia for a long time. Would a Japanese politician ever visit a shrine to the millions of foreign victims of Japan? How about a new Yasukini shrine for the victims of Japanese war madness and blood thirst?

And now they want to change their Constitution to become a "normal" country. 

Sorry but Japan can not be a "normal" country given their samurai-based culture. 

The world will suffer again if that happens.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Beijing and Moscow should join hands to "oppose any attempt to whitewash or glorify militarism" and "stem any scheme to falsify history."

Wait, you mean the Russian narrative spread in recent years that all of Europe was liberated by the Red Army and the US and its allies only landed in Normandy when it was too late and liberated only a negligible part of Europe?

Or the narrative where Russian propaganda claims that the US and its allies only claim, and thus try to falsify history, that the US liberated all of Europe and the Red Army stayed in the USSR?

Or the narrative that the CIA directed an illegal coup in Ukraine and Russia had to intervene, even though Russia originally claimed there were no Russian soldiers in Ukraine? Or the favorite Russian narrative that every opponent is automatically a fascist who took pictures in Ukraine's Donbass and murdered children?

Rather sweep your own doorstep, Russia.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

