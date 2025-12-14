 Japan Today
China sanctions ex-Japan SDF chief Iwasaki who serves as Taiwan adviser

BEIJING

China said Monday it has imposed sanctions on Shigeru Iwasaki, a former chief of the Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces who serves as a political consultant for Taiwan's cabinet, amid tensions with Japan over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on the island.

According to China's Foreign Ministry, the sanctions, which took effect Monday, include denying Iwasaki a visa to enter China, Hong Kong and Macao, freezing his properties in mainland China and banning transactions between mainland organizations and Iwasaki.

The ministry claimed Iwasaki "openly colluded" with independence supporters of Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy claimed by Beijing, and "seriously interfered" in China's internal affairs, gravely undermining the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Beijing has ramped up pressure on Tokyo since Takaichi said in parliament on Nov 7 that a Taiwan emergency could be a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan that may lead to action from the country's defense forces in support of the United States.

Mainland China and Taiwan have been governed separately since their split in 1949 due to a civil war, with Beijing aiming to bring the island under its fold, by force if necessary.

Iwasaki was appointed to the adviser post in March. During his one-year term, he is responsible for making policy recommendations to the Executive Yuan.

After serving as the top officer of the Air Self-Defense Force, Iwasaki worked as the SDF's chief of the Joint Staff between 2012 and 2014.

© KYODO

Who cares? Probably not even Shigeru.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Oh, the article seems to imply that Shigeru has properties in mainland China. If true, he might care then!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

