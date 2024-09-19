 Japan Today
Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sails through the Miyako Strait near Okinawa on its way to the Pacific in this handout photo
Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning Image: Reuters/Defense Ministry of Japan
politics

China says carrier accused of entering Japanese waters was on routine training

BEIJING

China said on Thursday its Liaoning aircraft carrier had been on a routine training mission in the western Pacific and dismissed charges by Tokyo that the vessel and its escorts had entered Japanese waters.

In the latest incident in a drawn-out dispute between Beijing and Tokyo over maritime activities, Japan's defense ministry said on Wednesday the carrier and two accompanying destroyers had sailed between Japan's southern Yonaguni and Iriomote islands in waters where Japan can exert control.

China's defense ministry responded on Thursday by saying the vessels were on a training exercise that was in line with relevant international laws. It did not give an exact location for the flotilla.

"There is no need for relevant parties to over-interpret it," the defense ministry said in a statement.

Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshi Moriya said on Wednesday that Tokyo had conveyed its serious concerns to Beijing, describing the incident as "utterly unacceptable".

Japan would continue to closely monitor Chinese naval vessels' activities in the surrounding waters, Moriya said.

An increase in Chinese military activity near Japan and around the island of Taiwan in recent years has worried Tokyo. Japan has responded with a defense buildup it says aims to deter China from using military force to push its territorial claims in the region.

Last month, Japan lodged a protest with Beijing after a Chinese navy survey vessel entered Japanese waters. It also accused a Chinese spy plane of breaching its airspace.

6 Comments
One thing is for sure: our CCP mouthpieces will have to stick by their newfound love of freedom of navigation to within 15km of baselines such as in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

Also nice ramp on that aircraft carrier :)

The CCP were never going to admit to anything. Short of sinking the thing (no I am not advocating such a thing) there doesn’t appear much Japan can do save repeat in West Taiwan’s waters?

Actually it's completely acceptable under international law and customary maritime practices. Deal with it like an adult.

Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshi Moriya said on Wednesday that Tokyo had conveyed its serious concerns to Beijing, describing the incident as "utterly unacceptable".

Hope it has been cleared up: contiguous waters are international waters.

An easy error to make with a big word and Sinophobia going hand in hand.

JJEToday 07:08 am JST

I'm so glad you've signed up to condemn China's actions around the Second Thomas Shoal and Taiwan Strait. Learning what is right and moral is tough I know.

