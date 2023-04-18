Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing. Photo: REUTERS
politics

China says G7 communique grossly interfered with its affairs

1 Comment
BEIJING

China said a communique by the G7 meeting grossly interfered in its internal affairs, and maliciously smeared and discredited the country, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks when responding to a question about statements made by the G7 foreign ministers in a communique.

Wang said "it was full of arrogance, prejudice against China and we have made a strong demarche to the host Japan."

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
China says G7 communique grossly interfered with its affairs

Crikey. Cry me a river. Talk about the teapot calling the kettle a naughty name...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

They may have grown economically but diplomatically, the CCP are still in their infancy throwing toys out the playpen at every opportunity.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

