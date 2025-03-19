 Japan Today
politics

China says it hopes Japan will deliver on commitment to develop ties

4 Comments
BEIJING

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it hopes Japan will take concrete action to uphold its commitment to fostering strategic and mutually beneficial ties with China, as relations between the two nations are at a crucial stage of improvement.

Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remark at a regular press conference, referring to an upcoming trilateral meeting on Saturday between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

4 Comments
Japan hopes China would deliver on it's commitment to peace and love around the world.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I hope for the same.

Building good trilateral relations between Japan, SK and China is only going to be good for this region, and all 3 of these countries should be doing everything they can to ensure it becomes a cornerstone for prosperity and harmony in the region.

They have tens of thousands of years of shared history and they have the potential to be one of the most secure and robust regions in the world. A region where their own general and shared East Asian social and cultural values are acknowledged and celebrated, and the Asian identity is a source of pride.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Both must to commit to cooperation and peace..

Without the dirty interventionism of US..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan hopes China would deliver on it's commitment to peace and love around the world.

Commitment that good old US doesn't have..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

