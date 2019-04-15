China says Japan should do more to seek cooperation, not competition

China urged Japan on Monday to do more to follow through on its intention of seeking cooperation with China rather than competition, warning that there was still weakness in their relationship.
China and Japan have sparred frequently about their painful history, with Beijing often accusing Tokyo of not properly atoning for Japan's invasion of China before and during World War Two.
Ties between China and Japan, the world's second and third-largest economies, have also been plagued by a long-running territorial dispute over a cluster of East China Sea islets and suspicion in China about Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to amend Japan's pacifist constitution.
But they have sought to improve relations more recently, with Abe visiting Beijing in October, when both countries pledged to forge closer ties and signed a broad range of agreements including a $30 billion currency swap pact.
The Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, told Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Beijing that the improvement in relations was in an initial phase.
"There are major opportunities, and there are also sensitivities and weaknesses," China's foreign ministry cited Wang as saying.
"The Japanese side has said many times that China and Japan should turn competition into coordination, and (we) hope that Japan can take even more actual steps in this regard."
The two countries should constructively manage and control their differences through dialogue, and promote the long-term, healthy and steady development of relations, Wang added.
Japan's foreign ministry spokesman, Takeshi Osuga, told reporters in Beijing that the talks, which included Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, had covered a wide variety of topics, including the East China Sea and North Korea.
While Japan is keen for closer economic ties with its biggest trading partner, it must manage that rapprochement without upsetting its key security ally, the United States.
Chinese President Xi Jinping also plans to visit Japan this year, as it is the host nation for the G20 summit.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html
3 Comments
Login to comment
Dango bong
for the first time ever I agree with China. Stop the asian inferiority complex and be productive...
Akie
Japan is all about talk. That is how Abe was elected.
thepersoniamnow
Lol, awkward. C’mon guys, we all know humans can trump hate with pure greed. Lets make money.
Akie
Abe should mobilize the whole Japan to welcome Xi, as what Japan did to Deng 40 years ago. When wife and husband unite, amazing thing happens.
Joe
Mmm. Agree cooperation is a good thing, but, China, you beat on about a World War history that was 80 years ago at your convenience, ask for atonement, when the Communist Party has killed millions (fact) of its own people yet shown no atonement if it’s own.
Back to the point, collaboration is a good thing, assuming participants genuinely engaged for good of all and not just national politics.