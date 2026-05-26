China says QUAD cooperation should not target third party

China on Tuesday reiterated its stance on the Australia-India-Japan-U.S. Quad group, saying cooperation between countries should contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity, and should not target any third party.
"We also do not support the formation of exclusive cliques or bloc confrontation. No cooperation should undermine mutual trust and cooperation among regional countries," China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, told a daily press conference.
The foreign ministers of Australia, India, Japan and the U.S. gathered on Tuesday in India and agreed to jointly build a port in Fiji and signed pacts covering critical minerals and energy security.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
1 Comment
Login to comment
Hervé L'Eisa
Pot calls the kettle BLACK...