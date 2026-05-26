China says QUAD cooperation should not target third party

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi during the Quad ministerial meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday.

By BEIJING

China on Tuesday ‌reiterated its stance on the Australia-India-Japan-U.S. Quad group, saying ‌cooperation between countries ⁠should contribute to ⁠regional ⁠peace, stability ‌and prosperity, and should not ⁠target ⁠any third party.

"We also do not support the formation of ⁠exclusive ⁠cliques or bloc confrontation. ‌No cooperation should undermine mutual trust and cooperation among ‌regional countries," China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, told a daily press conference.

The foreign ministers of ​Australia, India, Japan and the U.S. ‌gathered on Tuesday in India and agreed to jointly ‌build a port ⁠in Fiji ⁠and signed pacts ​covering critical ⁠minerals and ‌energy security.

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