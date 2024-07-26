China says relations with Japan at critical stage

Relations between China and Japan are at a critical stage, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Japanese counterpart on Friday as the pair discussed thorny issues including Japanese nationals detained in China, food import bans and semiconductor curbs.

Wang met Japan's Yoko Kamikawa on the sidelines of a gathering of foreign ministers hosted by the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN in Laos, ahead of Saturday's East Asia Summit and the security-focused ASEAN Regional Forum.

Relations between the neighbors have been testy in recent years over issues including territorial claims, trade tensions and Beijing's anger over Tokyo's decision to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

But over the last few months, Chinese and Japanese officials have moved to resume several consultative talks for the first time in years, signaling ties may be on a steadier footing.

"China-Japan relations are currently at a critical point: advance or be left behind," Wang told Kamikawa, according to a readout of the talks issued by the Chinese foreign ministry.

"China's policy towards Japan has always maintained stability and continuity. It is hoped that the Japanese side will establish an objective and correct perception of China and pursue a positive and rational policy towards China."

In their first one-to-one talks in eight months, Kamikawa strongly urged the lifting of import restrictions Beijing imposed on Japan food products in the wake of the Fukushima water release.

She also called for the early release of Japan detainees in China. The arrest of a well-connected executive from Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma in China last year has had what some Tokyo officials described as a considerable chilling effect on business, contributing to a drop in foreign investment and an exodus of Japanese expatriates.

"It is extremely important to create an environment in which Japanese nationals and Japanese companies can operate in China with peace of mind," Kamikawa told Wang, according to a readout issued by Japan's foreign ministry.

Japan, a close U.S. ally, has along with other G7 countries sought to wean off its economic links with China in strategic areas and aligned with the United States in ongoing curbs to limit Beijing's access to advanced semiconductors.

Kamikawa told Wang Japan's semiconductor export restrictions were not aimed at any specific country, and Japan is willing to maintain constructive communication on the issue with China, according to China's readout.

The two ministers said they would seek to build up regular communications and had extended mutual invites to visit their respective countries to continue talks, according to Japan's foreign ministry.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.