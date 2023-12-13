China seeks stable ties with Japan on Nanjing massacre anniversary

China called for more stable ties with Japan on Wednesday as the country commemorated the 86th anniversary of the 1937 massacre in Nanjing committed by Japanese troops.
Li Hongzhong, a member of the ruling Communist Party's Political Bureau, attended the memorial ceremony. He said the massacre is "the darkest page in human history" but that the two neighbors should try stabilizing their ties and "contribute to peace in Asia and the world."
He noted this year marks the 45th anniversary of a bilateral peace and friendship treaty. Last year, Cai Qi became the first member of the Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee to attend the annual ceremony in five years.
Li's remarks at the national memorial ceremony in eastern China's Jiangsu Province came as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed in San Francisco in November to build "mutually beneficial" bilateral relations based on common strategic interests.
Survivors of the killing and military officials were among the participants of the service. They observed a minute of silence while sirens were heard across the city.
In 2014, China designated Dec 13 as a national memorial day. The total number of registered survivors has fallen to 38, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.© KYODO
WA4TKG
..except when they decide to sail ships though highly contested waters in and around Okinawa…there, fixed that headline
NCIS Reruns
Nanjing was nothing new. Note the date:
The Japanese troops entered Port Arthur on Nov. 21 and massacred practically the entire population in cold blood. ... The defenseless and unarmed inhabitants were butchered in their houses and their bodies were unspeakably mutilated. There was an unrestrained reign of murder which continued for three days. The whole town was plundered with appalling atrocities. ... It was the first stain upon Japanese civilization. The Japanese in this instance relapsed into barbarism.
— James Creelman, New York World, 12 December 1894
Aurelius
Oh my goodness Nanjing was so sad
Years ago i did in depth research into what happened during Nanjing
All i can say is what i learned was truly too awfully disturbing to discuss in detail .
Probably would have been better if i didn't know what happened
Traumatized by history
Rest in peace all those innocent people and animals and everything that perished unjustifiably.