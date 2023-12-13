China seeks stable ties with Japan on Nanjing massacre anniversary

China called for more stable ties with Japan on Wednesday as the country commemorated the 86th anniversary of the 1937 massacre in Nanjing committed by Japanese troops.

Li Hongzhong, a member of the ruling Communist Party's Political Bureau, attended the memorial ceremony. He said the massacre is "the darkest page in human history" but that the two neighbors should try stabilizing their ties and "contribute to peace in Asia and the world."

He noted this year marks the 45th anniversary of a bilateral peace and friendship treaty. Last year, Cai Qi became the first member of the Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee to attend the annual ceremony in five years.

Li's remarks at the national memorial ceremony in eastern China's Jiangsu Province came as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed in San Francisco in November to build "mutually beneficial" bilateral relations based on common strategic interests.

Survivors of the killing and military officials were among the participants of the service. They observed a minute of silence while sirens were heard across the city.

In 2014, China designated Dec 13 as a national memorial day. The total number of registered survivors has fallen to 38, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

