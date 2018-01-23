China shares Abe's desire to improve bilateral ties

China said Tuesday it shares Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's desire to jointly develop and maintain bilateral relations, while calling on Tokyo to match its words with deeds.

"China's position on improving and developing Sino-Japanese relations has been consistent," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a press briefing, adding that doing so is the common interest of both countries.

"We hope that Japan will act in accordance with its words, and positively implement its attitude toward improving China-Japan relations through its policies and actions," she added.

Abe, in a speech to the Japanese legislature on Monday, said Japan "will seek to meet the expectations of the international community by developing friendly relations (with China) in a stable manner."

Relations between Beijing and Tokyo remain strained by a dispute over a small group of islands in the East China Sea, which are controlled by Japan but claimed by China.

In his speech on Monday, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono sounded a note of caution about China's activities in the East China Sea, warning that Tokyo "cannot accept any attempt to change the status quo" in the waters.

Hua said Beijing's stance on the territorial issue, namely that the islands belong to China and that it will not waver in upholding its territorial sovereignty, is "very clear and consistent."

But she said the two sides should nevertheless maintain close communication to enhance mutual trust, while they should properly handle and control their differences.

