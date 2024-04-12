 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Illustration shows printed Chinese and Japanese flags
Printed Chinese and Japanese flags Image: Reuters/DADO RUVIC
politics

China summons Japanese, Philippine diplomats over negative comments

2 Comments
BEIJING

China summoned Japanese and Philippine diplomats on Friday to express dissatisfaction over negative comments about it aired during a summit of the leaders of the United States, Japan and Philippines, the foreign ministry said.

The United States and its allies, including Japan, have been building up their militaries to counter what they see as a growing threat from China in areas such as the busy waterway of the South China Sea and around Taiwan.

At this week's summit in Washington, the three leaders discussed China's aggressive actions in the disputed South China Sea, besides unveiling a wide range of pacts to boost security and economic ties.

"We strongly deplore and strongly oppose the remarks," a foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, told a regular press briefing in response to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's speech to U.S. Congress in which he named China the biggest challenge the world.

China strongly opposes these countries' small-group politics and any acts that instigate and drive up tension, she said about the summit.

"China opposes forming exclusive circles in the region," Mao said.

A ministry official, Liu Jinsong, met a Japanese embassy official, Akira Yokochi, to make "solemn representations" about the negative comments, the ministry said in a statement, voicing China's serious concern and strong dissatisfaction.

Liu also made "solemn representations" to the Philippine ambassador to China Jaime FlorCruz, who was summoned by the ministry over the Southeast Asian country's "negative words and deeds" related to China during the summit.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Kishida had laid out a series of projects, from codeveloping missiles to manned moon landings, while condemning China's escalatory behavior in the South China Sea region.

The two also announced plans to upgrade their military alliance, including the U.S. military command in Japan and more joint development of defence equipment.

In a separate summit with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Biden warned of Beijing's South China Sea moves.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Are the toys out of the pram again? People are sick of your whinging, Xi!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Is China feeling uncomfortable?

GOOD!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

China strongly opposes these countries' small-group politics and any acts that instigate and drive up tension, she said about the summit.

Hilarious. Is there any concept of hypocrisy in China?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Remove yourself from Philippines islands and seas XiXiPee. You don't get to play victim when you're the bully who started all these.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Japanese Textbooks for Advanced Learners for Business, the JLPT and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Bethany “Bitsii” Nakamura on Breathing New Life into Abandoned Homes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 8 – 14, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog

10 New Japanese Skincare Products for Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Shirahone Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Suwa Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

Can You Find a Job in Japan With No Japanese Skills?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves for Home Decor

Savvy Tokyo

Moving to Japan in 2024: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog