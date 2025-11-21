 Japan Today
Protesters gather outside the prime minister's office to oppose Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan, in Tokyo, on Friday. Image: AP/Louise Delmotte
politics

China takes spat with Japan over Taiwan to U.N.; vows to defend itself

18 Comments
By Laurie Chen
BEIJING

China has taken its widening spat with Japan to the United Nations, accusing Tokyo of threatening "an armed intervention" over Taiwan and vowing to defend itself in its strongest language yet in the two-week-old dispute.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi committed "a grave violation of international law" and diplomatic norms when she said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo, China's U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong wrote in a letter on Friday to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"If Japan dares to attempt an armed intervention in the cross-Strait situation, it would be an act of aggression," Fu wrote, according to a statement from China's U.N. mission. "China will resolutely exercise its right of self-defense under the U.N. Charter and international law and firmly defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Beijing views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of the island. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.

Japan's Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister's Office could not immediately be reached on Saturday for comment on Fu's letter, the strongest criticism of Takaichi yet from a senior Chinese official in the biggest bilateral crisis in years.

Takaichi, a conservative nationalist who took office last month, ditched the ambiguity that Japan and the U.S. have long used regarding Taiwan when she told a questioner in parliament on November 7 that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan - which lies just over 100 km (60 miles) from Japanese territory - could be deemed "a situation threatening Japan's survival".

That is a legal designation that allows a Japanese prime minister to deploy the nation's military.

Takaichi's remarks sparked the tit-for-tat dispute with China that has spilled beyond diplomacy in recent days, with China saying it has "severely damaged" trade cooperation, while concerts of Japanese musicians in China have been abruptly cancelled.

Fu demanded that Japan "stop making provocations and crossing the line, and retract its erroneous remarks", which he said were "openly challenging China's core interests".

Ahead of this year's 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, Beijing has increasingly invoked Tokyo's wartime atrocities and China's postwar role in setting up the U.N. as it criticizes its Asian neighbor and seeks to reshape the international governance system.

China, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, has repeatedly emphasized two postwar declarations envisioning that Taiwan and other territories that had been occupied by Japan would be "restored" to Chinese rule.

The Potsdam and Cairo declarations form the basis for China's legal claims of sovereignty over Taiwan, though many governments view them as statements of intent, not legally binding accords.

Moreover, the declarations were signed by the Republic of China government, which fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong’s communists. Taiwan held China's U.N. seat until 1971, when it was transferred to the Beijing government of the People's Republic of China.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Login to comment

Japan's Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister's Office could not immediately be reached on Saturday for comment on Fu's letter,

Still no comment?

6 ( +6 / -0 )

The usual confected outrage. This is the era of the bully: we all have to stand by as Xi, Putin, and Trump grab the nearest puny victim in the playground. It's not political - it's pathological behaviour by disturbed individuals.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

SidToday  04:50 pm JST

The usual confected outrage. This is the era of the bully: we all have to stand by as Xi, Putin, and Trump grab the nearest puny victim in the playground.

In this case the nearest puny victim talked like she was looking for a fight so what do you expect a bully to do.

-5 ( +4 / -9 )

China's claim of Scarborough Shoal is unlawful. China wants international law but at the same time doesn't want to accept international law.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

SidToday  04:50 pm JST

The usual confected outrage. 

As for confected outrage, the pro-LDP anti-CCP media and online crusaders know that Chinese consul probably wasn't actually talking about cutting off Takaichi's head but it's convenient to claim that he was so that they have something to get all puffed up and jump on their moral high horses about.

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

Japan and China in a confrontation, isn't this what the USA want

0 ( +3 / -3 )

As for confected outrage, the pro-LDP anti-CCP media and online crusaders know that Chinese consul probably wasn't actually talking about cutting off Takaichi's head but it's convenient to claim that he was so that they have something to get all puffed up and jump on their moral high horses about.

So you're defending that sort of remark. Got it.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

"If Japan dares to attempt an armed intervention in the cross-Strait situation, it would be an act of aggression,

No different to if China were to use force against Taiwan for the purpose of taking it over would be a clear act of aggression. Such an action would itself incur an armed response from a number of nations in support of Taiwan.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Peter14

Today 05:30 pm JST

"If Japan dares to attempt an armed intervention in the cross-Strait situation, it would be an act of aggression,

> No different to if China were to use force against Taiwan for the purpose of taking it over would be a clear act of aggression. Such an action would itself incur an armed response from a number of nations in support of Taiwan.

Hahahaha

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"a situation threatening Japan's survival".

It's just a silly thing to say - hyperbole at it's worst, and she should never have said it.

A looot of people rightfully pointing out that the Communist's response is an overreaction and excessive - that's true, they are rather good at that. But not so many people drawing an equal measure on Takaichi's statement it seems.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Quick fact, Japan military is short of personnel. why help other countries like Taiwan when it doesn't have enough personnel?

https://www.reddit.com/r/japannews/comments/1m1tsdv/japans_defense_forces_struggle_to_attract/

https://www.nippon.com/en/japan-data/h02075/

.

Even missed recruiting target by almost half the target.

https://asia.nikkei.com/politics/defense/japan-self-defense-forces-miss-recruitment-goal-by-half

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

China dysfunctional logic:

If I punch Taiwan then Japan punches me, that's an act of aggression.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

For a sleeping giant, China sure does whine a lot.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

The Potsdam and Cairo declarations form the basis for China's legal claims of sovereignty over Taiwan, though many governments view them as statements of intent, not legally binding accords.

The first part is spot-on and the second part is revisionist nonsense.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Aww, he wrote a letter to say that Takaichi hurt the CCP's feelings. Fortunately, no one is dumb enough to feel sorry for him.

China's U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong wrote in a letter on Friday to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Ian:

Japan and China in a confrontation, isn't this what the USA want

Probably. They would love yet another proxy war. Japan vs China.

But it's not going to happen. China is winning the economic war, they don't need to mess with armed conflict. They would lose customers and they wouldn't want that.

Not yet, anyway.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

accusing Tokyo of threatening "an armed intervention" over Taiwan and vowing to defend itself

Acutally her answer/statement was Japan "may", not "will" and if it's own security was threatened.

Furthermore any armed intervention by Japan (or any other country) can only happen if China itself starts an armed invasion of Taiwan.

So this "victim" song China is singing is a joke.

Not fit to be on the PUNSC. Just like their buddy Russia.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

China is a joke. Nobody is threatening China. China continues to threaten Taiwan and bully countries, and when people call this out, they somehow act like they’re the victim. Sounds just like Israel.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

