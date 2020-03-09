China to halt short-term visa waivers for Japanese nationals

China will temporarily suspend visa waivers for Japanese nationals intending to stay 15 days or less in the country from March 10 amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Embassy of Japan in China said on Monday in a statement on its website.

The visa waivers will remain available for Japanese travelling to China on business or to visit relatives. They will be halted for those going to China for sightseeing, visiting friends or transit purposes, the statement said.

