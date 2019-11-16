Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China to send vice president to emperor's enthronement ceremony

BEIJING

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will travel to Japan to attend Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony next week, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"During his friendly visit to Japan, (Wang) will meet with Japanese leaders and people from all walks of life," spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing, adding that Wang will also be visiting Hokkaido.

Wang's attendance as a special envoy of President Xi Jinping to the Oct 22 ceremony comes as a tit-for-tat U.S.-China trade war has been driving Beijing to promote economic cooperation with Japan.

Sources close to Japan-China relations say that Wang will likely hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and some foreign guests also attending the ceremony.

Japanese government sources have confirmed that Abe will be holding talks with about 50 foreign dignitaries in the four days from Oct 21.

Having pledged to make efforts to build a "new era" in Sino-Japanese ties, the two sides are currently preparing for Xi's first state visit to Japan planned for next spring.

Japan-China relationship improved after China-U.S. relationship got soured. China is a very realistic and opportunistic country. Japan has to play very carefully standing in between the two big countries. Japan must have to change the peace constitution and has to build own full fledged military to have her own diplomacy in this difficult time. Abe is right.

