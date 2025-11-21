China unleashes 'wolf warriors' in diplomatic duel with Japan

Chinese diplomats airing hawkish views, known as "wolf warriors", have returned to the global stage, drumming up criticism of Japan's prime minister in countries that suffered from its military actions during World War II.
A fortnight after new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told lawmakers that an attack on Taiwan threatening Japan's survival would trigger a military response from Tokyo, China has not slowed the momentum of the vitriol poured out on her.
"The international community should focus more on understanding Japan's true intentions and whether Japan can still adhere to the path of peaceful development," said Mao Ning, a foreign ministry spokesperson.
She was responding to a query about China's "wolf warrior" diplomacy, characterised by a pointed and often acerbic style of engagement on social media, made at a regular briefing on Friday.
In Tokyo, speaking shortly before her departure for a G2O leaders' summit in South Africa, Takaichi said her position was unchanged and her comment did not represent a change in Japan's policy toward Taiwan.
MORE COUNTERMEASURES
China has repeatedly demanded retraction of the original remarks, failing which it has threatened more countermeasures, after warning citizens against travel to Japan, banning imports of its seafood, and voicing criticism by its diplomats abroad.
The original episode of "wolf warrior" diplomacy, dating from 2020 and taking its name from a popular Chinese movie franchise, marked a departure from the restraint that had long marked Beijing's engagement with the world.
The first sign of China's renewed tactics emerged in Japan two weeks ago with a posting on X by its consul general in Osaka, but later deleted.
"The dirty neck that sticks itself in must be cut off," the diplomat said after Takaichi's comments. Beijing called the post a personal one.
Online discussion has linked the comment to "The Sword March", a Chinese war song from the 1930s that aroused morale against the Japanese invasion of the country in that period.
Its lyrics began with the words, "swords raised over the devils' heads to hack them off".
HIGHLIGHTING HISTORY
After the diplomat's post, peers in countries formerly occupied by Japan during the war chimed in. Some targeted Takaichi directly, framing her as a figure whose leadership style sparks concern, and urged caution.
"Japan's rising calls for military expansion are worthy of vigilance from all countries that suffered the ravages of war — and recent remarks from its new leader only add to the concern," China's embassy in Manila posted on X.
Four accompanying caricatures showed ghosts in a representation of Japanese militarism looming over Takaichi, and one featured her as a witch.
"Today’s China is no longer the China of the past," the embassy said. "If Japan dares to follow through on military intervention in the Taiwan Strait, it will constitute an act of aggression — and China will certainly strike back resolutely!"
Beijing claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out using force to take control of the island. Taiwan's government rejects the claims.
China could be pushing its narratives in countries that Beijing sees as most aligned with the U.S. or where it thinks it could sway opinion, said Meia Nouwens from the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
"The Philippines will be particularly important in a Taiwan scenario so impacting public opinion there is likely of interest to Beijing," the China defense policy senior fellow said.
MEMORIES OF WARTIME AGGRESSION
Wang Lutong, China's ambassador to Indonesia posted on X a clip of Foreign Minister Wang Yi's comments to the press in March, along with a quote, "The truth is, to provoke trouble in the name of Taiwan is to invite trouble for Japan."
Diplomats also accused Takaichi of reviving wartime aggression.
People in Taiwan "suffered enormously" from Japan's "crimes and atrocities" after it "forcibly occupied ... and exerted colonial rule" on the island, Mao, the foreign ministry spokesperson said in a post on X on Friday.
These included killings, denial of political rights and plunder of mineral resources, she added.
In response, Taiwan's foreign ministry said the island's sovereignty belonged to all its people.
"In recent years, China has frequently dispatched military aircraft and vessels to conduct large-scale military activities in the Taiwan Strait and the East China Sea," it said.
It added that such activities seriously undermined regional peace and stability, for a continuing rise in tension.
TARGETING THE WEST
China's diplomatic messaging aimed at the West sought to discredit Takaichi in the global arena.
Its permanent representative to the United Nations, Fu Cong, called Takaichi's behavior "egregious" and questioned her credibility to uphold peace and security.
"How can the international community trust Japan’s professed commitment to peaceful development?" Fu asked in a post this week on X that also queried its trustworthiness in areas such as fairness and justice and international peace and security.
In Canberra, the Chinese embassy posted clips of a Japanese scholar calling out Takaichi's remarks as "extremely problematic and foolish", and cited an anti-militarization panel as calling her "unfit to serve".
In the United States, the Washington embassy has regularly reposted the Chinese foreign ministry's messaging.
Japan, which has attempted to narrow the rift, said it is aware of the numerous posts.
It has not responded to the Chinese criticism, except for repeated complaints about the remarks of the Osaka diplomat, as it looks to tamp down tensions.
"The government is taking appropriate measures," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told reporters at a regular briefing on Friday, but said he would refrain from comment on individual remarks.
NCIS Reruns
It would also seem that China released "wolf hackers" to attack news sites that post critical contents.
sakurasuki
Seeing that post screen capture from this article it's said
"..authorities must stop using the Taiwan question for political maneuvering.."
Well that post got the point, do Japan really care about Taiwan or just another political pawn that being used every time that deemed being necessary?
IMadeAnAccountJustForThis
Oh ho ho ho. This is rich!
I'd say that quote should apply more to China than Japan.
How do they not see their own blatant hypocrisy? ( Rhetorical question by the way)
awomde
Come on Chinese ordinary people, rise up and overthrow your government, it's long overdue
Yaban666
Anyone with half a brain understands 2 things about the CCP.
This is all for saving face.They have 0 heart if a real fight breaks out
Will_Rendle
Yaban666Today 11:19 am JST
Pretty much the same could be said of the LDP.
sakurasuki
@Will_Rendle has good point,
Now the Japanese tourism industry need to suffer and also the Japanese fishery industry.
For what to be exact?
Kingz
It is much easier to hate, spite, misunderstand and play the blame game than to love, encourage, understand, and take accountability……but with all the war mongering and misplaced showings of nationalism and anti-foreign sentiments on the rise on social media, it seems rather exhausting to not get along with others. What good would it do to be prideful at the expense of peace and mutual understanding between neighbors that obviously need one another.
Aly Rustom
Not only that. There are fears that China will extend their measures with bans on cars and cease exporting rare earths to Japan, furthering the economic fallout.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Start sending the diplomats back until there are some who can behave with civility.
stormcrow
Creating a fight out of thin air. Most disturbing!
lincolnman
Wolf? More like pussy cats having hissy fit...
OssanAmerica
Chinese hypocrisy at it's finest.
Japan has been a completely peaceful country for 80 years.
In contrast China sent 2.87 million troops into Korea in 1950-53 to kill UN troops from 21 nations. It is in constant clsahes with nations that hamper it's claim of the entire East and South China Seas. It is constantly threatening Taiwan. China clearly is incapable of peaceful development. It has engaged in wars with Vietnam and India.
China pretends to be unaware that other than China, all the nations that that fought or suffered from Japan in WWII (excluding China's ally Russia) all welcome Japan's military expansion as they know it is a response to China's massive military expansion and hostile attitude and behavior towards it's neighbors.
Any action on the part of Japan will be predicated by an act of aggression by China against Taiwan. No point in saying China will strike back because it will alreadty have started a war. Which means China will also have to contend with the United States, Australia, India and NATO.
Honestly, I didn't think China took Japan all that seriously as a military obstacle when they made a move on Taiwan, but clearly I was wrong. They wouldn't be so bent out of shape over any Japanese involvement othewise. Unless it just a historical fear complex.
Mitsuo Matsuyama
That is so insane.
I would understand if this kind of thing were made by teenagers who act by emotion, but the "Chinese Embassy" Huh... That is the first time I see government of such country acting like kids.
grc
The responsibility for this lies entirely with Takaichi
Agent_Neo
The Chinese Communist Party has almost never defeated the Japanese military.
History is repeating itself, and if China invades Taiwan, it will not only make Japan its enemy, but also the United States.
America does not want China to advance into the Pacific beyond Japan and Taiwan.
Japan, too, would risk having its sea lanes cut off if Taiwan were to come under the control of the Chinese Communist Party, which would be a veritable threat to the nation's survival.
China criticizes Japan's military buildup, but it is merely yelling in a mirror.
The only countries in Asia that do not tolerate Japan's military buildup are two anti-Japanese nations, China and South Korea.
Fighto!
Chinese trying to be "Wolf Warriors?"
More like chihuahuas if they are Chinese men.
Every free nation on earth likes Japan, so this mission will fail badly - like all Chinese efforts worldwide.
quercetum
It is tempting to see Beijing’s latest “wolf warrior” theatrics as mere theatre: diplomats tweeting caricatures of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as a witch, invoking wartime atrocities, and threatening “resolute strikes” if Japan dares intervene in Taiwan. But to strip away the cartoon ghosts and the war songs, and what remains is a hardening economic front.
China has already banned Japanese seafood, warned its citizens off travel, students of studying in Japan and hinted at further countermeasures. This is not just rhetoric—it is the scaffolding of an economic war.
The danger lies in complacency. Japan’s corporate elite, lulled by decades of profitable entanglement with China, still cling to the fantasy that this is a passing squall. It is not.
The wolf warriors are not improvising; they are executing a strategy. Every insult, every caricature, every ban is part of a campaign to isolate Japan diplomatically and economically, to make Tokyo pay for even whispering about Taiwan’s defense.
The economic war will worsen, because it is designed to worsen. Beijing is not bluffing; it is building leverage. The seafood ban is a test case. Next could be autos, electronics, or finance. The wolf warriors are not just diplomats—they are heralds of policy.
Japan needs to diversify supply chains: Shift production and sourcing to Southeast Asia, India, or back home. Reduce dependence on Chinese consumers, even if it means short-term pain.
DeeZee
The term "wolf warrior" is made up by the west to delegitimize China's ability to respond. It is rooted in imperialism and the idea that China should not be allowed to speak up when attacked. Those who use the term are engaging in colonial mindset
OKuniyoshi
Please, please, whatever position/views/actions the country decides to take/move forward in its relationship with its neighbor till eternity, China, don't let the americans in/involves/stir/instugate. Just look/learn, at Ukraine, and the peace settlement proposed/offered by america. After the destruction, mostly Ukraine's and Russia's, billions of dollar earned via sale of arms/weapons, the biggest beneficially of this so call settlement is??? AMERICA. Half of Russia frozen assets, in charge of re development of Ukraine, half of the profit from any of the re developments, fees for being the proposal/guarantor of this settlement. Some will say the instigator of this conflict. So, please, lesson needs to be learnt.
rocketpig
Both sides are putting on a show for their respective audience. Its a never ending drama series. So dont get too worked up. It would be worse if they become best pals.
itsonlyrocknroll
The government of China, almost headless, from an innocuous parliamentary/Diet Q & A session where “new” Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made, what many would consider/ascertain as a throwaway quip, at most a wily aside.
Yet factual in apprehension anxiety, due to the government of China continued escalation, threats,
Its military/political bullying, encroachment of both Taiwan/Japan air space, the south/east China seas, Taiwan Strait.
China increased frequency of military exercises, a example would be China's April 2025 "Strait Thunder" drills focusing on simulating encirclement/blockade, involving land, sea, air, and missile/rocket deployment.
The live-fire drills, simulated strikes on ports and energy facilities.
Full deployment of Chinese warships/aircraft crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, with some naval forces entering Taiwan's contiguous zone.
I would like to stress this actions proximity, close to Okinawa's main island some 509 kilometres away., whilst Yonaguni Island, the closest Japanese island to Taiwan, some 110 kilometres part.
I suggest Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has inadvertently revealed from the government of China hysterical, deranged, unhinged responses, the likelihood of a blockade/invasion is sooner rather than later, or at readiness to be implemented within a year.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi unexpected comment throws up the possibility that Japan could respond with military intervention, with US forces Japan support.
Garthgoyle
Could it be that Xi and the rest of the CCP have an issue of below average T.M.I.? That would explain their anger management problem.
NCIS Reruns
Sorry, DeeZee, but the term "Wolf Warrior" originates from a series of popular Chinese patriotic action films, starting with the 2015 movie Wolf Warrior, which features a Rambo-like protagonist defending Chinese interests abroad.
OssanAmerica
Wrong.
The term Wolf warrior comes from a 2015 Chinese movie called 战狼 (Wolf Warrior), directed by and starring Wu Jing (aka Jacky Wu) and it's sequel Wolf Warrior II which advanced the image of a China rising in power, hostile to criticism from other nations, and ultra-nationalism.
OssanAmerica
The responsibilty lies entirely with the Chinese diplomat Xue Jian of the Chinese Consulae General in Osaka who commented:
"“That filthy neck that barged in on its own — I’ve got no choice but to cut it off without a moment’s hesitation. Are you ready for that?”
A violation of diplomatic protocol and human decency/
And the Chinese government for supporting it and escalating it.
One can only image that China is still, after 80 years, deep down terrified of the Japanese military.
quercetum
You’re still stuck in the wars of the last century, replaying tanks and trenches as if history were a loop. But that picture is wrong. To the Chinese, the Japanese remain the enemy; the Taiwanese, curiously, do not and are not.
And yet many of you keep sketching some fantasy of an invasion, an Ukraine‑style replay across the Taiwan Strait.
The real confrontation is already here, and it is economic. China has chosen Japan as its battlefield, not with missiles but with bans, boycotts, and wolf‑warrior diplomacy. Seafood embargoes, travel warnings, caricatures of Japanese leaders — these are not random outbursts, they are deliberate moves in a campaign to grind down Japan’s position. Every insult is a policy marker, every sanction a weapon.
And the right‑wing nationalists and some here don’t even know they’re already in a war. They think the target is Taiwan but they’re losing before they’ve even noticed the battlefield.