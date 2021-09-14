Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

China urges Japan's PM candidates not to meddle in internal affairs

11 Comments
BEIJING

China on Tuesday urged candidates for Japan's next prime minister not to interfere in the country's internal affairs, a day after one of them pledged to create a new key post to tackle its alleged human rights violations.

"China's internal affairs cannot allow any foreign interference. Japanese politicians should stop making an issue out of China," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is scheduled to hold its leadership race on Sept 29 to pick the successor to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the current LDP head who announced his intention to step down earlier this month.

The LDP presidential election now appears to be a three-way contest between vaccination minister Taro Kono, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and former communications minister Sanae Takaichi.

Kishida said Monday that he will set up the post of special adviser to the prime minister on human rights issues if elected, apparently aiming to counter China's alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang and its crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

Meanwhile, Takaichi, the only female candidate so far, has vowed to continue visiting Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo even if she becomes prime minister, which would spark criticism from China and South Korea as they see it as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

11 Comments
Login to comment

China wants to be left alone so they can feel better about their genocide.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Perhaps if China had not made Yasukuni visits a constant issue for years they might have had a point.

5 ( +8 / -3 )

Well, Kishida rattled the cage & stuck it out there this week. So, how many persons from Hong Kong is Japan willing to take in and give full citizenship?

Sep 14, 2021: “Kishida vowed to “resolutely” stand up to China on important issues like security in the Taiwan Strait and Beijing's crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong.” -

Put up or shut up.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Thanks for your advice!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Japan have many issues at home so how about to make this priority folks?

say rubbish vaccines,unemployment or overspending for new arms shopping from USA?

and list going on...

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Then maybe china should stay out of Japanese, Vietnamese, Filipino, Indonesian, heck, most of asian territories and stop constructing man made islands.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

China just exploiting Japanese insecurities,they are insecure themselves

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

What's that? A country well known for stealing IP and technology from other countries, is lecturing another country to not meddle in its affairs?

P1ss off, China.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

"not to meddle in internal affairs" - a typical argumentative narrative used by today's Russia, the former USSR and China. But when they do it, it is not meddling in internal affairs.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

China's internal affairs cannot allow any foreign interference. Japanese politicians should stop making an issue out of China," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

Lijian is a PUNK that should be labeled persona non grata by the western nations as a warning to all Chinese officials who think wolf warrior BS actually works

0 ( +1 / -1 )

China urges Japan's PM candidates not to meddle in internal affairs:

Can't stop them, because that is the only way any candidate could have a chance to claim the premiership.

And when a new one is at the helm, the master behind the scene would coerced them to confront China..

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

One serious question: is Japan still sending ‘aid’ to this garbage regime? If so, please stop immediately. China is the second largest largest economy and says that it want people to not interfere with their internal affairs. Fine! Cut all aid and let the Commies pay their own way.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog