China urges Japan's PM candidates not to meddle in internal affairs:

China on Tuesday urged candidates for Japan's next prime minister not to interfere in the country's internal affairs, a day after one of them pledged to create a new key post to tackle its alleged human rights violations.
"China's internal affairs cannot allow any foreign interference. Japanese politicians should stop making an issue out of China," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is scheduled to hold its leadership race on Sept 29 to pick the successor to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the current LDP head who announced his intention to step down earlier this month.
The LDP presidential election now appears to be a three-way contest between vaccination minister Taro Kono, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and former communications minister Sanae Takaichi.
Kishida said Monday that he will set up the post of special adviser to the prime minister on human rights issues if elected, apparently aiming to counter China's alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang and its crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.
Meanwhile, Takaichi, the only female candidate so far, has vowed to continue visiting Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo even if she becomes prime minister, which would spark criticism from China and South Korea as they see it as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.© KYODO
Nibek32
China wants to be left alone so they can feel better about their genocide.
OssanAmerica
Perhaps if China had not made Yasukuni visits a constant issue for years they might have had a point.
snowymountainhell
Well, Kishida rattled the cage & stuck it out there this week. So, how many persons from Hong Kong is Japan willing to take in and give full citizenship?
Put up or shut up.
LotusKobe
Thanks for your advice!
Matej
Japan have many issues at home so how about to make this priority folks?
say rubbish vaccines,unemployment or overspending for new arms shopping from USA?
and list going on...
Gaijinjland
Then maybe china should stay out of Japanese, Vietnamese, Filipino, Indonesian, heck, most of asian territories and stop constructing man made islands.
Yrral
China just exploiting Japanese insecurities,they are insecure themselves
Henry Montag
What's that? A country well known for stealing IP and technology from other countries, is lecturing another country to not meddle in its affairs?
P1ss off, China.
Robert Cikki
"not to meddle in internal affairs" - a typical argumentative narrative used by today's Russia, the former USSR and China. But when they do it, it is not meddling in internal affairs.
Aly Rustom
Lijian is a PUNK that should be labeled persona non grata by the western nations as a warning to all Chinese officials who think wolf warrior BS actually works
venze
China urges Japan's PM candidates not to meddle in internal affairs:
Can't stop them, because that is the only way any candidate could have a chance to claim the premiership.
And when a new one is at the helm, the master behind the scene would coerced them to confront China..
Sam Watters
One serious question: is Japan still sending ‘aid’ to this garbage regime? If so, please stop immediately. China is the second largest largest economy and says that it want people to not interfere with their internal affairs. Fine! Cut all aid and let the Commies pay their own way.