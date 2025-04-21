 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends an economic conference in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends a conference of the theme "Building Consensus on Development to Promote Global Common Prosperity", with other leaders from international economic organisations, in Beijing, China December 9, 2024. REUTERS/Shubing Wang/File Photo Image: Reuters/Shubing Wang
politics

China urges Japan to help fight U.S. tariffs together: report

0 Comments
TOKYO

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has sent a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba calling for a coordinated response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The letter, sent via the Chinese embassy in Japan, stressed the need to "fight protectionism together", Kyodo said, citing multiple Japanese government officials.

The foreign ministries of both countries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beijing warned countries on Monday against striking a broader economic deal with the United States at its expense, ratcheting up its rhetoric in a spiraling trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Japan, one of Washington's closest allies, was among dozens of countries targeted by Trump's sweeping tariffs earlier this month and has begun negotiations with the United States to try and resolve the issue.

Relations between Beijing and Tokyo have been strained in recent years by a range of issues from territorial disputes to trade tensions.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

What could possibly go wrong when making a deal with the Devil?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I don’t think “Together” with anything Chinese is a good idea.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 English-Friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Island Flower Expo

GaijinPot Travel

Apply Now for English Teaching and Bilingual QA Jobs at Jstyle in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa Explained: Who Qualifies and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

food

Matcha: The Ultimate Guide With Benefits & Best Places to Try in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Shibazakura Park: Hana no Juutan (Carpet of Flowers)

GaijinPot Travel

8 Japanese Picture Books That Teach Kids Essential Life Skills

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: Japan’s Eco-Friendly Cloth Wrapping We Should All Be Using

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Finding Love At Any Age in Japan: Advice & Insights

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog