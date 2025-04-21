China urges Japan to help fight U.S. tariffs together: report

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends a conference of the theme "Building Consensus on Development to Promote Global Common Prosperity", with other leaders from international economic organisations, in Beijing, China December 9, 2024. REUTERS/Shubing Wang/File Photo

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has sent a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba calling for a coordinated response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The letter, sent via the Chinese embassy in Japan, stressed the need to "fight protectionism together", Kyodo said, citing multiple Japanese government officials.

The foreign ministries of both countries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beijing warned countries on Monday against striking a broader economic deal with the United States at its expense, ratcheting up its rhetoric in a spiraling trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Japan, one of Washington's closest allies, was among dozens of countries targeted by Trump's sweeping tariffs earlier this month and has begun negotiations with the United States to try and resolve the issue.

Relations between Beijing and Tokyo have been strained in recent years by a range of issues from territorial disputes to trade tensions.

