 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Image: Reuters/Florence Lo
politics

China urges Japan to maintain 'mutually cooperative, non-threatening' ties

0 Comments
BEIJING

China hopes Japan will work with it to maintain a "mutually cooperative and non-threatening" positioning between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Japan's national security adviser Takeo Akiba on Monday.

During a phone call, Wang expressed hope that Japan's new cabinet would bring a fresh outlook, and that China-Japan relations could embark on a new beginning, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Both sides agreed to continue leveraging the China-Japan high-level political dialogue mechanism and maintain regular communication.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nintendo Museum

GaijinPot Travel

5 Late Night Dessert Bars in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

What’s Japandi? Interior Decor Tips For Your Next Home Makeover

Savvy Tokyo

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Is Fall the Best Time to Visit Japan?

GaijinPot Blog