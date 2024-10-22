China urges Japan to maintain 'mutually cooperative, non-threatening' ties

China hopes Japan will work with it to maintain a "mutually cooperative and non-threatening" positioning between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Japan's national security adviser Takeo Akiba on Monday.

During a phone call, Wang expressed hope that Japan's new cabinet would bring a fresh outlook, and that China-Japan relations could embark on a new beginning, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Both sides agreed to continue leveraging the China-Japan high-level political dialogue mechanism and maintain regular communication.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.