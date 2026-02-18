China urges Japan to reflect on actions as Takaichi reelected as PM

China on Wednesday urged Japan to "reflect" on its actions and "correct its mistakes," and show its sincerity in protecting the foundation of bilateral ties, after Sanae Takaichi's reelection as Japan's prime minister.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement comes as China has reiterated its demand that Takaichi retract her parliamentary comments in November suggesting that Japan's defense forces could act in the event of an attack on Taiwan, a self-ruled island China claims and has not ruled out taking by force.

Takaichi was reelected in parliament after her ruling party secured a historic landslide victory in the Feb. 8 House of Representatives election.

The Global Times, a tabloid affiliated with the ruling Communist Party, reported that experts see Takaichi as facing multiple challenges, including her pursuit of constitutional revision, China policy and diplomatic strategy, which "will not only shape Japan's own development prospects but also raise concerns among regional countries and the international community."

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the island looks forward to working with Japan to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The ministry described Takaichi as one who has long demonstrated support for Taiwan through concrete actions and expressed hope to "continue deepening a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership."

In a post on X in Japanese, President Lai Ching-te congratulated Takaichi for her reelection, thanking her for "repeatedly emphasizing the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait at key international forums as well as for expressing support for Taiwan."

