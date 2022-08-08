Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

China urges Japan to stay true to nuclear disarmament commitment

0 Comments
BEIJING

China on Monday urged Japan to stay true to its commitment to building a world without nuclear weapons, as it expressed doubt about Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's pledge to do so on the 77th anniversary of atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

Beijing claimed that despite its pledge, the only country in the world to have suffered nuclear attacks in war has been protected by the U.S. nuclear umbrella and is opposed to Washington relinquishing the no-first-use policy regarding its nuclear weapons.

"Some (Japanese) politicians even claim to have nuclear sharing with the U.S. side, claiming that the U.S. deployment of nuclear weapons (in Japan) should not be a taboo," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference in Beijing.

He maintained that the Japanese government "connived at such discussions" by the politicians, casting doubt on Kishida's fresh vow to nuclear disarmament made Saturday.

Wang also pointed out Japan is "talking about the (atomic) bombing without any deep reflection about the history of aggression," referring to wartime damage inflicted on neighboring countries by Japan's militarism.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

Certifications to boost your resume for English Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Adventure in Japan: Hokkaido and the Narrow Road to the North

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo