 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Masaaki Kanai (left) is in China for discussions with Liu Jinsong (right) Image: AFP
politics

China vows to 'protect safety of foreigners' amid Japan row

3 Comments
BEIJING

Beijing on Tuesday vowed to "protect the safety" of foreigners in China after Tokyo warned Japanese visitors to be careful in the country amid a diplomatic row.

The spat between China and Japan was ignited by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's suggestion that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to take the democratic island, reacted furiously to Takaichi's comments.

Asked about the warning to Japanese visitors, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the "Chinese government has always and will continue to protect the safety of foreign citizens in China in accordance with the law".

The comments came as Masaaki Kanai, the top official in Japan's foreign ministry for Asia-Pacific affairs, held talks in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart Liu Jinsong over Takaichi's comments.

Mao said Beijing had reiterated a "strong protest" with Tokyo in the discussions.

"During the consultations, China once again lodged a strong protest with Japan regarding Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks concerning China," Mao said.

"Takaichi's fallacies seriously violate international law and the basic norms governing international relations", Mao said, adding her comments "fundamentally damage the political foundation of China-Japan relations".

AFP journalists saw Kanai leave Beijing's Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the talks with Liu shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

A vow they wouldn’t need to have made had it not been for their irresponsible claim about Chinese safety in Japan. Takaichi was no less irresponsible with her words, but it has been blown way out of proportion by the Chinese authorities.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

China really turned this into something that it wasn’t. “Storm in a tea cup”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Obviously a total distraction from more serious topics of discussion. Have a cup of tea and let’s move on.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

My Most Memorable Autumn Escape in Japan: Gala Yuzawa

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Futago: How I Survived Those Early Years As A Twin Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Nabe: Famous Hot Pot Flavors To Try in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Urushi: A Beginner’s Guide To Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Misawa Aviation Science Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Here’s How To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

Why Do Foreigners in Japan Hate Each Other?

GaijinPot Blog