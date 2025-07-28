China warns against Japan's 1st space defense guidelines

China on Tuesday warned against Japan's first guidelines set out the previous day to enhance its defense in outer space, opposing the move as "an excuse for its military expansion."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters that Japan and the United States are cooperating to strengthen space defense in a way that poses risks to safety in outer space, saying, "China firmly opposes Japan increasing threats to other countries" through the implementation of the guidelines.

The remark comes after Japan's Defense Ministry on Monday unveiled its "space domain defense guidelines," warning that some countries, including China and Russia, are advancing the development of "killer satellites" designed to neutralize or destroy other countries' space assets.

Guo said China is committed to upholding the peaceful use of space and opposes an arms race in outer space.

In the defense guidelines, the Japanese ministry wrote "outer space has been turning into a battle area," highlighting the importance of strengthening the ability to defend satellites and securing communications that use them.

