China warns against Japan-India economic security agreement

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi brief the media after their meeting in New Delhi, India, on Thursday.

China on Friday warned against a Japan-India agreement earlier this week to deepen cooperation on economic security, saying such collaboration "should not target any third party" or harm its interests.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a press conference that cooperation between countries should be conducive to "safeguarding peace and stability in the region," and not be used "as an excuse to (create) exclusive small groupings and stoke division and confrontation."

His remarks came a day after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi agreed during their meeting in New Delhi to boost cooperation in semiconductors, critical minerals and artificial intelligence as Tokyo faces economic security challenges posed by China.

The two countries expressed "grave concerns over the use of economic coercion and nonmarket policies and practices, including arbitrary export restrictions," amid China's export controls targeting Japan, and stressed the importance of building "a resilient and reliable supply chain among like-minded partners."

Guo said it is the "common responsibility of all countries" to keep the global supply chains safe and stable, urging them to "play a constructive role" in the process by upholding a spirit of openness and cooperation.

The spokesman also took a swipe Thursday at Takaichi's policy of advancing a "free and open" Indo-Pacific, claiming it "sows division and rivalry." The "sugarcoated" scheme "goes against the regional countries' shared aspirations for peace, development and cooperation" and "will never win genuine recognition," he said.

Japan regards India as a key partner in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, where China has been increasing its military and economic influence.

In Tokyo, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi countered Beijing's argument, calling the free and open Indo-Pacific "an inclusive and open vision" that is "clearly not intended to fuel conflict or confrontation." The minister added that he believes it will gain the warm support and understanding from regional countries.

The Takaichi-Modi summit came after Sino-Japanese ties sharply deteriorated over her parliamentary remarks last November on Taiwan, which angered Beijing.

The Japanese leader suggested that an attack by China on the self-ruled democratic island, which Beijing claims as its own, could prompt a response by the Japan Self-Defense Forces in support of the United States.

© KYODO