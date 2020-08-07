China warns Japan a TikTok ban would affect relations

China has warned Japan that a ban on Beijing-based ByteDance's short-video app TikTok would have a"large impact" on bilateral relations, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday, citing unnamed Japanese government sources.
A group of lawmakers in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has decided to push for steps to restrict the app over concerns data could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, local media has reported.
Japan's foreign ministry was not immediately available to comment. The government has not said it is considering banning the app.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday a sweeping ban on transactions with ByteDance even as Microsoft Corp negotiates a possible acquisition of the video sharing app, in an escalation of tensions between the two countries.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Mitsuo Matsuyama
Definitely China is afraid that everyone will isolate them.
Strangerland
What makes you think that?
BlackFlagCitizen
That's rich coming from a country that continues to block usage of apps and websites from other countries in China.
yoshisan88
Somebody please remind the Chinese government that people cannot use Google, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube (I think) etc in China. Now you are unhappy that other countries has done the same thing to you. By the way, if TikTok is just a civilian run company, why is the Chinese government try to help it?
Peter Neil
Trump dislikes TikTok because the US users are mostly young people and not his supporters. He's carrying a grudge, like he always does, because TikTok users foiled his Tulsa campaign rally.
TikTok collects less user data than Facebook, Twitter and Instagram does. The US TikTok data is also stored in the US and Singapore. It doesn't even go to China.
Fiddlers
It's time for more countries to stand up to China and change the way we do business with them.