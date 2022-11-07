Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

China wary about Japan joining NATO cyber defense center

0 Comments
BEIJING

China on Monday expressed wariness about Japan's official participation in a NATO cyber defense research institute, saying the security alliance has been strengthening its ties with Asia-Pacific nations in recent years and its "real intentions merit high vigilance" from regional countries.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged Tokyo at a press conference in Beijing to "draw historical lessons, stay committed to the path of peaceful development and refrain from doing anything that undermines mutual trust between regional countries," citing Japan's "militarist aggression in modern history."

In its policy guidelines endorsed in June, NATO specifically named China as a challenge for the first time, indicating democracies and like-minded nations are coalescing in opposition to Beijing's growing military and economic assertiveness.

On Friday, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Tokyo has officially joined the Estonia-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence and plans to take part in discussions to establish international rules in the cyber field.

Japan has dispatched personnel to the NATO-accredited center since 2019 and joined the annual "Locked Shields" cyber defense exercise organized by the body for the first time last year, according to the ministry.

In addition to Japan, non-NATO countries such as South Korea and Australia have joined the cyber defense center as contributing participants. A total of 29 NATO members are listed as sponsoring nations.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Bringing Up Bilingual Babies

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Gift Giving in Japan: Sad, Happy, Overjoyed? Have a Towel

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Bangin’ Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

5 New Places to See in Tokyo on Your Next Trip to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Beyond Paint and Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Grocery Store Ingredients You’ve Got to Try

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Sand Museum

GaijinPot Travel