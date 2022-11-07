China wary about Japan joining NATO cyber defense center

China on Monday expressed wariness about Japan's official participation in a NATO cyber defense research institute, saying the security alliance has been strengthening its ties with Asia-Pacific nations in recent years and its "real intentions merit high vigilance" from regional countries.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged Tokyo at a press conference in Beijing to "draw historical lessons, stay committed to the path of peaceful development and refrain from doing anything that undermines mutual trust between regional countries," citing Japan's "militarist aggression in modern history."

In its policy guidelines endorsed in June, NATO specifically named China as a challenge for the first time, indicating democracies and like-minded nations are coalescing in opposition to Beijing's growing military and economic assertiveness.

On Friday, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Tokyo has officially joined the Estonia-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence and plans to take part in discussions to establish international rules in the cyber field.

Japan has dispatched personnel to the NATO-accredited center since 2019 and joined the annual "Locked Shields" cyber defense exercise organized by the body for the first time last year, according to the ministry.

In addition to Japan, non-NATO countries such as South Korea and Australia have joined the cyber defense center as contributing participants. A total of 29 NATO members are listed as sponsoring nations.

