Chinese activities near Senkakus escalating, Iwaya says

The amount of activity by Chinese vessels near the Senkaku Islands is "clearly escalating," Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Monday, expressing concern over the continued presence of two such ships in waters surrounding the Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed islets in the East China Sea.

Iwaya told a Diet committee session that he conveyed the concern to top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi during their meeting in Tokyo on Saturday. His remarks came as the Chinese Coast Guard ships continued to operate within Japan's territorial seas near the uninhabited islands since the early hours of Friday.

The Japanese minister also strongly protested to his counterpart, a Foreign Ministry official said at the same session.

The Chinese ships left Japanese territorial waters past 10 p.m. Monday after more than 92 hours, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

It marked the longest-ever stay in Japan's waters by a Chinese Coast Guard vessel since the government purchased the main part of the Senkakus from a private Japanese owner in September 2012 to put them under state control, topping the previous record of about 80 and a half hours.

At one point, the Japan Coast Guard said that four Chinese vessels had intruded into Japanese waters over the weekend, with two of them leaving by Sunday night.

An opposition lawmaker who questioned Iwaya at the parliamentary session said the Chinese ships' intrusion taking place around the same time as the bilateral foreign ministerial talks was "extremely inappropriate."

The meeting took place in "a conciliatory and friendly atmosphere, but it is truly regrettable that things like this happened, so we will deal with this issue in a resolute and calm manner," Iwaya said in response.

