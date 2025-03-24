 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Chinese activities near Senkakus escalating, Iwaya says

0 Comments
TOKYO

The amount of activity by Chinese vessels near the Senkaku Islands is "clearly escalating," Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Monday, expressing concern over the continued presence of two such ships in waters surrounding the Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed islets in the East China Sea.

Iwaya told a Diet committee session that he conveyed the concern to top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi during their meeting in Tokyo on Saturday. His remarks came as the Chinese Coast Guard ships continued to operate within Japan's territorial seas near the uninhabited islands since the early hours of Friday.

The Japanese minister also strongly protested to his counterpart, a Foreign Ministry official said at the same session.

The Chinese ships left Japanese territorial waters past 10 p.m. Monday after more than 92 hours, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

It marked the longest-ever stay in Japan's waters by a Chinese Coast Guard vessel since the government purchased the main part of the Senkakus from a private Japanese owner in September 2012 to put them under state control, topping the previous record of about 80 and a half hours.

At one point, the Japan Coast Guard said that four Chinese vessels had intruded into Japanese waters over the weekend, with two of them leaving by Sunday night.

An opposition lawmaker who questioned Iwaya at the parliamentary session said the Chinese ships' intrusion taking place around the same time as the bilateral foreign ministerial talks was "extremely inappropriate."

The meeting took place in "a conciliatory and friendly atmosphere, but it is truly regrettable that things like this happened, so we will deal with this issue in a resolute and calm manner," Iwaya said in response.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

What Makes Code Quest Japan’s Most Dynamic Tech Camp?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ in Japan: Women Dating Women

Savvy Tokyo

5 Hair Accessories You’ll See Everywhere in Tokyo This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Who Should Pay On A Date in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How Does Inheritance Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Tochigi’s Unmissable Adventure Destinations

GaijinPot Travel

Constipation in Japan: “Can’t Go”

Savvy Tokyo

Shukugawa Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel