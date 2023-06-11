Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: USS Aircaft Carrier Nimitz, off the coast of Busan
FILE PHOTO: U.S. navy F-18 Super Hornet and crews are seen on the flight deck on the USS Nimitz, off the coast of Busan, South Korea, 27 March 2023. The ROK-US combined maritime exercise is a part of Warrior Shield. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/POOL
politics

Chinese aircraft monitored naval drill by U.S., France, Canada, Japan: report

1 Comment
BEIJING

China deployed a reconnaissance plane over Pacific waters east of Taiwan last week that Chinese media said monitored and gathered intelligence on an exercise involving the navies of the United States, Japan, France and Canada.

A Y-9 cargo aircraft variant fitted with intelligence-gathering equipment most likely monitored and collected intelligence on the exercise, Chinese state-backed Global Times reported on Sunday, citing analysts.

Two U.S. aircraft carriers, the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan, had been operating around the geopolitically important Ryukyu Islands in the Philippine Sea since Thursday, Global Times cited a Beijing-based think tank as saying.

The islands separate the East China Sea from the Philippine Sea, and dot the West Pacific between Japan and Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.

On Friday, the U.S. kicked off the exercise in the Philippine Sea, with two carrier strike groups jointly operating for the first time since June 2020, the U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement.

The Japanese defense ministry reported the sighting of one Y-9 reconnaissance variant in the Pacific on Thursday.

Military encounters between China and the United States and its allies in the Western Pacific have risen in recent years as China has grown increasingly assertive in the East and South China Seas, as well as around Taiwan.

Days before the quadrilateral exercise, the coast guards of the Philippines, United States and Japan held their first trilateral exercise off the coast of a western Philippine province.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

That's nice. Hope they take away that they should not start anything.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Language Crossroads: 5 Japanese Words That Made Their Way into English

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

GaijinPot Blog

Why Your Salary in Japan is Lower Than Expected

GaijinPot Blog

Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Cool and Fresh Japanese Sweets to Herald Summer’s Arrival

Savvy Tokyo

Maruoka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog