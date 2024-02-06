Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A group of disputed islands, Uotsuri island , Minamikojima and Kitakojima, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China is seen in the East China Sea
A group of disputed islands, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China Photo: Reuters/KYODO
Chinese coast guard vessels enter disputed waters in East China Sea

4 Comments
BEIJING/TOKYO

China's coast guard said it patrolled the waters of the Diaoyu Islands on Tuesday - territories in the East China Sea that are claimed by China, Japan and Taiwan.

Japan's Coast Guard issued a bulletin saying it was repeatedly urging the four Chinese vessels to leave "our territorial waters." Japan calls them the Senkaku islands.

The four vessels left the waters within two hours and sailed northward, Japan's coast guard said in a later bulletin.

Chinese coast guard vessels last entered the waters on Jan 27, it added.

4 Comments
Pathetic limp-wristed weak Japanese response!

The only thing the #CCP Chinese understand is force!!

Deploy ships to the islands, build a military base there with loads of soldiers and vessels!

And when the #CCCPChinese vessels invade Japanese waters, fire warning shots and threaten to sink them!

THAT is the only thing the Communist aggressors will understand and listen to!!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Sink one of the Chinese boats , stand back and see what happens!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Go ahead fleetwood77, tell us what will happen.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Chinese own the islands so nothing the weak japanese could do anyway

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan lacks the hairy kintama needed to sink some of those pirates. They wouldn't dare that trick with the USA...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

