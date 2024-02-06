Chinese coast guard vessels enter disputed waters in East China Sea

A group of disputed islands, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China

China's coast guard said it patrolled the waters of the Diaoyu Islands on Tuesday - territories in the East China Sea that are claimed by China, Japan and Taiwan.

Japan's Coast Guard issued a bulletin saying it was repeatedly urging the four Chinese vessels to leave "our territorial waters." Japan calls them the Senkaku islands.

The four vessels left the waters within two hours and sailed northward, Japan's coast guard said in a later bulletin.

Chinese coast guard vessels last entered the waters on Jan 27, it added.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.