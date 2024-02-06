Chinese coast guard vessels enter disputed waters in East China Sea

China's coast guard said it patrolled the waters of the Diaoyu Islands on Tuesday - territories in the East China Sea that are claimed by China, Japan and Taiwan.
Japan's Coast Guard issued a bulletin saying it was repeatedly urging the four Chinese vessels to leave "our territorial waters." Japan calls them the Senkaku islands.
The four vessels left the waters within two hours and sailed northward, Japan's coast guard said in a later bulletin.
Chinese coast guard vessels last entered the waters on Jan 27, it added.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
4 Comments
Login to comment
zones2surf
Pathetic limp-wristed weak Japanese response!
The only thing the #CCP Chinese understand is force!!
Deploy ships to the islands, build a military base there with loads of soldiers and vessels!
And when the #CCCPChinese vessels invade Japanese waters, fire warning shots and threaten to sink them!
THAT is the only thing the Communist aggressors will understand and listen to!!
fleetwood77
Sink one of the Chinese boats , stand back and see what happens!
deanzaZZR
Go ahead fleetwood77, tell us what will happen.
bo
Chinese own the islands so nothing the weak japanese could do anyway
ebisen
Japan lacks the hairy kintama needed to sink some of those pirates. They wouldn't dare that trick with the USA...