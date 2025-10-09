Citing unease over graft, Komeito leaves coalition; says it won't vote for Takaichi for PM

Komeito leaderTetsuo Saito speaks during a debate with leaders of other political parties at the Japan National Press Club on July 2 in Tokyo.

By Mari Yamaguchi

The head of Japan's Komeito says it is leaving the ruling coalition headed by the Liberal Democratic Party due to concerns over corruption, in a major setback for the woman who hopes to become the country's next prime minister.

The decision announced Friday by Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito deals a serious blow to the Liberal Democrats, who last weekend chose Sanae Takaichi, an ultra-conservative lawmaker, as its leader.

Takaichi could still become Japan's first female prime minister, but the departure of the Buddhist-backed Komeito will compel the Liberal Democrats to find at least one other coalition partner in order to stay in power.

Speaking to reporters, she said Saito had “one-sidedly announced the decision to leave the coalition” even though she and her deputy, LDP Secretary General Shunichi Suzuki, had said the Liberal Democrats would discuss the issues he raised and respond promptly.

“We’ve been together for 26 years and it was extremely disappointing, but this is how we ended up,” Takaichi said.

The ruling coalition had already lost its majorities in both houses of parliament. The lower house is due to vote on a new prime minister later this month.

Saito said his party, which has been a coalition partner with the Liberal Democrats for 26 years, had raised several concerns in a meeting with its leaders.

They include objections to Takaichi's stance about Japan's wartime history and her visits to Yasukuni Shrine, seen as a symbol of its past militarism. Another was Takaichi's hardline position toward foreigners, part of a backlash against growing numbers of foreign workers and tourists.

But the deciding factor, he said, was the Liberal Democrats' response to scandals over the use of political slush funds.

Saito said he found Takaichi's response to his concerns over history, the Yasukuni visits and foreigners to be acceptable. But he said she showed a lack of “sincerity” about doing more to clean up corruption.

“The LDP’s response was that it will think about it, which was highly insufficient and extremely disappointing,” Saito said.

“We have decided to return to the drawing board and stop here,” Saito said. “Our endeavor against money politics is the highest priority for the Komeito.”

Komeito was founded in 1964 by the leader of the Buddhist sect Soka Gakkai, Daisaku Ikeda, to represent diverse public interests and fight corruption, as an alternative to political parties backed by labor unions and big corporations.

The LDP has been beset by scandals involving dozens of lawmakers, many of them belonging to a party faction previously led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Abe's vision for Japan is one that Takaichi has emulated.

The Liberal Democrats have removed some senior lawmakers from top party and Cabinet posts. Takaichi has said that if she is chosen to be prime minister, she plans to put them back into key positions after they were re-elected twice more after their ousters.

Saito told reporters Komeito lawmakers would not vote for Takaichi to become prime minister and the party won't perform its usual role of trying to drum up support for LDP politicians, who have long relied on votes from Soka Gakkai members, the Komeito's main source of support.

In the vote to replace departing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, expected around Oct. 20, he said, “I will vote for Tetsuo Saito.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.