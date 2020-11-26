Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Company donations to LDP down for 1st time since 2012

0 Comments
TOKYO

Political donations to Japan's biggest ruling party by companies and industry groups fell last year on a year-on-year basis for the first time since its return to power in 2012, government data showed Friday.

But the data released by the internal affairs ministry showed that the Liberal Democratic Party received the largest amount of donations among other political parties for the seventh straight year, raising 2.42 billion yen in 2019, down 1.6 percent from the previous year.

Meanwhile, last year's total outlay by all political parties jumped 22.2 percent to 115.8 billion yen as 2019 saw a once-in-12-years overlap of nationwide local elections in the spring and the House of Councillors election in the summer.

The LDP's total revenue at its headquarters in 2019 was 24.49 billion yen.

Of that figure, 72.1 percent, or 17.65 billion yen, came from state subsidies, funds distributed to political parties in proportion to the number of parliamentary seats they hold. Taxpayers fund the subsidies.

The ruling party, headed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, allocated 1.01 billion yen to Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the LDP, for expenses related to political activities, increasing from 830 million the previous year.

Donations from companies and industries to the LDP exceeded 2.4 billion yen for the second consecutive year, with the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association the biggest contributor at 80.40 million yen.

The Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association was the second top donor at 77 million yen, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. at 64.40 million yen.

The Japan Iron and Steel Federation, the second-biggest contributor in 2018 at 80 million yen, reduced its donations to 60 million yen.

Of the total outlay by all political parties, donations from headquarters to their branches and other bodies increased 41.3 percent from the previous year to 38.48 billion yen, while expenses related to elections surged by 4.5 times to 4.19 billion yen.

Overall donations to all political parties totaled 109.80 billion yen, up 1.3 percent, while the amount of borrowing rose more than fivefold to 3.65 billion yen due to 2019 being an election year.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which was dissolved in September to merge with other opposition parties, borrowed 2.5 billion yen, hiking up its revenue twofold compared to 2018.

The opposition Japanese Communist Party ranked second in total revenue at 20.45 billion yen, followed by the LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito at 12.89 billion yen.

The CDPJ, the country's largest opposition party, reported 7.05 billion yen, while the Democratic Party for the People, which disbanded in September because of the merger, posted 5.74 billion yen.

The data came from an annual report by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on political funds.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo