Complaint filed against Takaichi over excess donation to local LDP chapter

A Japanese university professor filed Thursday a complaint against Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and others for violating the political funds control law after a local chapter of her ruling Liberal Democratic Party received a donation exceeding the legal maximum.

The complaint filed with prosecutors by Kobe Gakuin University Professor Hiroshi Kamiwaki said the LDP chapter led by Takaichi in Nara Prefecture received a donation of 10 million yen ($65,000) from a Tokyo company on Aug. 26 last year, surpassing the limit allowed by law for that particular type of donor.

The law sets annual political donation ceilings for corporations, industrial organizations and labor unions, ranging from 7.5 million yen to 100 million yen depending on the size of their paid-in capital.

The chapter said it has already returned the exceeded amount, saying, it "misjudged" the size of the donor and that it will "properly explain" if there is an inquiry by Nara prosecutors.

The complaint was also filed against the person in charge of accounts at the chapter, the donor company and its representative director.

Kamiwaki also filed a complaint dated Wednesday with prosecutors in Yokohama against Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi for violating the same law, after the LDP chapter in Kanagawa Prefecture led by Koizumi confirmed that it had received a donation from a company last year that surpassed the allowable cap.

The chapter also returned the exceeded amount.

The complaints come amid heightened scrutiny over money and politics following a string of political funds scandals involving the LDP.

© KYODO