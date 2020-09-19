Complaints overwhelm red-tape hotline hours after launch

Just nine hours after Japan's new minister for administrative reform launched an online system for reporting excessive bureaucracy and red tape, it hit a snag: too many complaints.
Former Defense Minister Taro Kono, now charged with the reform portfolio, said it had been effectively overwhelmed and would be closed temporarily.
Kono, an enthusiastic Twitter user who regularly interacts with people on the platform, announced the complaints system shortly after he was appointed by newly elected Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday.
"Please send information, such as unnecessary regulations, rules that are making your job difficult and bureaucratic silos that are problematic," he wrote on his Japanese Twitter account.
Not long after, he proclaimed excitedly on his English-language account that the digital complaints box had "received more than 3,000 emails in just hours!"
But the deluge apparently proved too much.
"I received far more emails than I'd expected," he conceded. "I'm suspending reception of new emails to go through what I've received so far."
Japan's new leader Suga has said dealing with red tape and excessive bureaucracy will be a top priority for him.
Cutting through red tape was also a key plank of the "Abenomics" economic policy of his predecessor Shinzo Abe.© 2020 AFP
28 Comments
P. Smith
"I received far more emails than I'd expected," he conceded. "I'm suspending reception of new emails to go through what I've received so far."
This demonstrates nicely how out of touch Japanese politicians are with reality. It should have been painfully obvious this would happen in a nation that loves paper and sending you three floors away to buy a revenue stamp only to return to the original floor to hand the document to a clerk.
rainyday
I guess they’ll have to formalize the system for receiving complaints. Hire some civil servants to manage it, create forms for people to hand in. Make deadlines for the forms so they are received in a timely manner to avoid bottlenecks like this, Require hankos on them to be sure of the person’s identity. This will require in person delivery, so they can set up desks in city halls to receive them. They might get a lot, so they can require people to take numbers and sit and wait their turn while the current number is flashed on a screen. The cost of this system should be borne by people using it, so they’ll also have to afix a revenue stamp that they purchase at a designated seller on the form.
divinda
Surprised they didn't allow people to fax in their complaints.
Yubaru
Pray tell, how can anyone tell his emotional state by what he wrote on a Twitter account? Assumptions!
He more than likely didnt expect the flood, because in HIS position in the world here, I doubt there is much red tape in his way!
Take away the red tape in Japan, and you are going to see a huge jump in the unemployment rate, komuin have to justify their own existence, and you can bet there will be a huge push back against Kono if he actually tries cutting people out!
Setting up and getting responses is one thing, what happens next is all that matters.
Cricky
That is so funny, we know the systems in place are stupid, they know the systems are stupid but act suprised! Shogani sure a series of meetings will decide to add another layer of complications.
Bungle
”Kono later said he would resign, if only he knew the procedure.”
LDTM
Bungle: thanks for that! Needed a good laugh this morning!
dbsaiya
Trash bin under the suggestion box. That's all this is. Kono grandstanding.
R. T.
They should ask users to fill out a dozen of Excel sheets and wait for 3 months to get approval. Only then they can submit the complaints.
dagon
Pure political theater.
Under the question: "Please send information, such as unnecessary regulations, rules that are making your job difficult and bureaucratic silos that are problematic,"
Check:All .
Tasking the dinosaur bureaucracy to reform itself. The response will always be:Create more bureaucracy.
koiwaicoffee
That's how far their understanding of new technology goes.
Mark
Konno son got more than he could normally handle which is ZERO complaints. If he only knew what was to come he would have never got started.
Mark
Q?. What would the Japanese government look like without Red Tapes?
I'll leave the answer open.
My feeling is they will go out of business and work.
Dango bong
this country thrives on red tape
Reckless
He's only been PM a few days and already screwed up. This does not bode well. What was the shortest tenures for PM in Japan's history? Maybe we are about to find out.
krustytheclown
new slogan: "red tape holds the country together!"
Henny Penny
Is that a defining characteristic of Japan?
In my experience, Britain is at least as bad as Japan.
expat
You gotta wonder whether this wasn't set up to fail...
ADK99
Thanks @Bungle, that made my morning!
GW
As I have been saying here for decades the best & FASTEST way to clean out some of the CRAP in govt is to reduce ALL Ministries budgets by 20%, 30 or 40% for Finance & Construction as they are the worst!
THEN let each Ministry decide themselves where to cut back on, make them do some actual work for once! If they cant submit their OWN reforms in 6months an outside team is to go in & decide FOR THEM in 30days!
There DONE!..................For starters, there would still need to be fine tuning after the initial purge of BS!!!
CaptDingleheimer
Japan is the only place where I've ever been to a meeting to prepare for a meeting that was to be held in order to plan for the meeting.
And that was in the private sector.
Cricky
This is weird using a magical device to comment on something I feel should be faxed.
Stev
Wow! No wonder Abe quickly resigned as Jp PM..
rainyday
The problem with that is that the cost of a lot of the administrative procedures people complain about is not borne by the ministries themselves, but rather by the public who must comply with them. So cutting ministry budgets will just mean the ministries do less, but won’t incentivize them to create more user friendly procedures since doing so won’t result in cost savings to them.
marcelito
Cutting through red tape was also a key plank of the "Abenomics" economic policy of his predecessor Shinzo Abe.
Yes and Abe did a sterling job on that..just like his other promises about the 3rd arrow, drilling regulation bedrock and all the other PR air bubble BS.
Jonathan Prin
So their approach is to stop getting work since they got enough for them with only 3000 emails.
How pathetic !
Still on manual procedures while help from algorithms is unknown in the 20th century at top level.
Brian Wheway
"received more than 3,000 emails in just hours!"
Oh boy, can you imagine just how many he would get over the next one or two days once the word got around on what he was planning, it would just snow ball. any way who is going to sift through these messages and what will be done about it?
Laguna
Require people to go to city hall, wait until your number is called only to be told the issue can only be handled on a different floor, and when you finally get there, they notify you that a piece of paper only available on the first floor is required. Ad nauseum.