Consumption tax hike may be delayed depending on June data: PM aide

A close aide to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hinted on Thursday at the possibility of delaying the planned consumption tax hike in October depending on key economic data for June, prompting the government to quickly deny the idea.

"If the Bank of Japan's Tankan (business sentiment) survey for June shows a risky outlook, we would not lead the people to a cliff. There would be a difference development," Koichi Hagiuda, executive acting secretary general of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party, said during an online TV program.

Abe has twice pushed back a plan to raise the consumption tax from 8 percent to 10 percent after the previous hike from 5 percent in 2014 dented consumer spending and hurt the economy.

In response to Hagiuda's comment, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said there is no change in the government's position that the tax will be raised unless Japan's economy faces a shock on the scale of the global financial crisis triggered by the 2008 collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

"We haven't altered our assessment that (the Japanese economy) is moderately recovering. We will take every possible measure so that we can raise the consumption tax as planned," the top government spokesman said at a press conference.

In the monthly economic report for April released the same day, the Cabinet Office kept intact its headline assessment, saying, "The Japanese economy is recovering at a moderate pace while weakness is seen recently in exports and industrial production in some sectors."

Opposition parties, which are opposed to the tax increase, also swiftly responded to Hagiuda's remark. Tetsuro Fukuyama, secretary general of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, criticized the potential delay as the "collapse of Abenomics" referring to the premier's economic policy package.

Japan's economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.9 percent in the October to December period, rebounding from a contraction of 2.4 percent in the previous quarter.

In the January to March quarter of 2009, the economy shrank by 14.2 percent due to the global financial crisis.

In the TV program, Hagiuda admitted that the world's third-largest economy is "slightly deteriorating."

The government maintains that Japan is in the longest economic expansion period since the end of World War II. But one of the recent economic indicators showed in March that the economy may have peaked last fall and already entered a recessionary phase.

The downbeat data helped strengthen speculation that Abe may put off raising the consumption tax again amid the slowing Chinese economy hurting Japan's exports to the world's second-largest economy.

The Cabinet Office downgraded its assessment in March for the first time in three years, citing the sluggish Chinese economy.

Hagiuda said it is possible for the government to decide to put off the consumption tax increase but added it would have to seek a response from voters in that case.

The LDP House of Representatives member brushed aside the possibility of the lower house being dissolved to coincide with the upcoming upper house election in July, citing tight scheduling due to a Group of 20 summit in late June in Osaka.

The Japanese central bank will release the next quarterly Tankan business confidence survey on July 1.

If the government decides to put off the tax increase, it would have to extend the ongoing parliament session or convene an extraordinary session to revise a relevant law.

