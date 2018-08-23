Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Campaigning begins for 2nd-largest opposition party leadership race

0 Comments
TOKYO

Campaigning began Wednesday for the leadership contest of Japan's second-largest opposition party, with contenders tasked with boosting the party's support base and cooperating with the opposition camp.

The Sept 4 election to pick the head of the Democratic Party for the People is expected to be a two-horse race between two lower house members, Yuichiro Tamaki and Keisuke Tsumura, who both registered their candidacies on Wednesday.

Tamaki, a four-term member of the House of Representatives, currently co-heads the party. He will be challenged by Keisuke Tsumura, a six-term member of the lower house. The new leader will serve until September 2021.

The party was established in May through a merger between two splinters of the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan, which was in power between 2009 and 2012.

But it has not fared well in garnering support from voters and remains the second-largest opposition force in the Diet after the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The approval rating for the party stood at a mere 0.9 percent, compared with a rating of 41.6 percent for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, according to the latest survey conducted by Kyodo News last month.

The two contenders differ on how to cooperate with other opposition forces to challenge the LDP led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the run-up to the House of Councillors election next year.

Tamaki, who represents a constituency in Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan, has called for working together with other opposition parties except for the Japanese Communist Party.

"This is the election to choose which one is fit to challenge the Abe administration," Tamaki told reporters.

Meanwhile, Tsumura, elected through proportional representation for the Chugoku region, also in western Japan, has not ruled out the possibility of joining hands with the JCP.

He stressed the need for a leadership revamp, saying, "To break the status quo, it is necessary to change players."

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining