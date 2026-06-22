Japan, Canada defense chiefs to hold talks on Wednesday

Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Monday he will hold talks with his Canadian counterpart David McGuinty later this week to further deepen bilateral defense ties.

"Defense cooperation with Canada has significance as Euro-Atlantic security and Indo-Pacific security have become inseparable," Koizumi told a news conference, noting Canada has been strengthening its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

At the bilateral talks on Wednesday at the ministry in Tokyo, Koizumi said he will "promote frank and concrete discussion to further deepen Japan-Canada defense cooperation."

Last week, a bilateral defense equipment and technology transfer agreement came into effect, enabling exports and imports of defense gear between the two countries.

Canada has shown interest in purchasing a next-generation fighter jet being developed under a joint program involving Japan, Britain and Italy.

Regarding Iran's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz is closed again, Koizumi told the press conference that Japan hopes navigation through the strait will resume safely and freely.

Japan "will make every effort to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East by continuing to work closely with the international community," Koizumi said.

© KYODO