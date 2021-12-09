Kishida calls on like-minded nations to defend democracy, key values

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday called for like-minded nations sharing the universal values of democracy, freedom and rule of law to jointly counter attempts to undermine them, as he attended a U.S.-hosted summit on democracy.
During the virtual meeting, Kishida vowed to provide $14 million to international organizations to ramp up efforts to respect human rights in the corporate sector, which has come under increased scrutiny by shareholders.
Japan will continue to raise its voice about serious human rights situations, Kishida was quoted by the government as telling the meeting, which was closed to the media.
The two-day meeting led by U.S. President Joe Biden is bringing together leaders from over 100 countries to counter authoritarianism. China has criticized the event, to which self-ruled Taiwan was invited. Beijing regards the democratic island as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary.
Japan will continue to assist democratization efforts in other countries by assisting human resources development, ensuring freedom of the press and establishing legal and election systems, Kishida said during the event.
The hardening of the U.S. stance on China has put Japan in a difficult opposition. The United States is Japan's closest ally, while China is a major trading partner, despite Tokyo and Beijing being locked in disputes over territory and history.
Kishida has put an increased focus on human rights, appointing a special adviser on the issue.
Investors have been stepping up their scrutiny of how companies address environmental, social and governance issues and whether their supply chains are free of human rights abuses, particularly amid the alleged repression of Uyghur Muslims in the Chinese far-western region of Xinjiang.© KYODO
Franz Pichler
Yesterday the headlines read “national interest first” today “call to defend democracy”, smells of preaching water but drinking wine…. Japan will always make decisions based on the profit for its big companies and never on “Democratic values” if they match, the better, if not, they’ll choose the money baseline, simple
diagonalslip
@Franz..... pretty-much like everywhere else really
dagon
During the virtual meeting, Kishida vowed to provide $14 million to international organizations to ramp up efforts to respect human rights in the corporate sector,
You could cut the irony with a knife, if the LDP had any sense of irony. That money would be better spent to the many victims of the lopsided pandemic policies benefiting Japan Inc. and the to pay back all the wage theft.
R. T.
What on earth is he talking about? "like-minded nations"? Democracy, human rights, freedom....? Is there another country called "Japan" that I am not aware of?
Legrande
Keep talking Kishida, puppets around the world are proud of you.
Hiro
Let be honest, all pm's and presisdents highest priority is the national interest first and protect it's citizens interest. Whatever democracy or big talk about world peace and human right is merely serve to try to pacify the rest of the world and shut up those activists. Every nation is for themselves when things truly count. As we had seen time and time again. Especially during the covid period. An corporations doesn't even dare to reveal their vaccine formula's in order to earn more profit and hope the pandemic keep going.
snowymountainhell
Just 2 days ago Kishida told reporters: “We [Japan} *would like to make our own decision from the standpoint of our national interests" by considering the potential impact on Japan's diplomacy and the Olympics”. *
-https://japantoday.com/category/politics/update1-japan-to-decide-on-beijing-games-based-on-nat%27l-interests-kishida
Today: “Kishida on Thurs called for like-minded nations sharing the universal values of democracy, freedom and rule of law to jointly counter attempts to undermine them”.
Tom Doley
Exactly what I was going to say. Double standards is the name of the game here.
P. Smith
Tom DoleyToday 07:23 am JST
First, let’s make it clear that drinking wine is not an issue - the hypocrisy is.
Second, this isn’t unique to Japan at all.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
If Japan could start by resolving its own domestic problems first then that would set a good example.
If Japan is a democracy then why is the imperial calendar still in everyday use.
Infact Japan has 3 calendars in use everyday - gregorian , lunar solar and the imperial.