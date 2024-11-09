 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Land minister Saito takes helm of Japan coalition partner Komeito

TOKYO

Tetsuo Saito, minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, was formally endorsed Saturday as head of the Komeito party, as the junior coalition partner of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party held an extraordinary party convention.

Saito, 72, succeeds Keiichi Ishii, who decided to step down only a month after assuming the post of party chief as he lost his seat in the Oct. 27 general election.

The new leader will be tasked with shoring up party strength before key elections, including one for the House of Councillors next summer.

The LDP has ensured a stable government for years with the help of Komeito, which is backed by the lay Buddhist organization Soka Gakkai.

But the party's weakened support was evidenced by a decline in its votes in the proportional representation section of the general election. The ruling coalition lost its majority in the House of Representatives, meaning it needs to secure support from among the opposition parties.

Saito has served as Komeito policy chief and is believed to maintain communication channels with both ruling and opposition party lawmakers.

He is expected to confirm later in the day that Komeito will continue to work with the LDP during a one-on-one meeting with Ishiba, who is set to be reelected as prime minister during a special parliamentary session from Monday.

Holding a doctorate in engineering, Saito conducted research on space development at a Japanese construction company before being elected to the lower house in 1993.

