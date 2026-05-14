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Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi Image: AP
politics

Japan weighs anti-ship missile exports to Philippines: source

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TOKYO

The Japanese government is considering exporting the Type 88 surface-to-ship missile system to the Philippines, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.

The move follows Tokyo's revision in April of its three principles on the transfer of defense equipment and technology, as well as the implementing guidelines, which eased restrictions on exports of lethal weapons.

Japan and the Philippines are aiming to strengthen security ties amid China's assertiveness in the East and South China seas.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters Friday that "nothing has been decided at this point," regarding the possible missile export.

Referring to an agreement on enhanced defense equipment and technology cooperation reached in Manila on May 5 with his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro, Koizumi voiced his intention to decide what would be exported.

On May 6, Japan's Self-Defense Forces conducted a live-fire drill involving the Type 88 missile system during the annual U.S.-Philippines Balikatan exercise in the Philippines.

Japan and the Philippines are in full-scale talks on the export of used Abukuma-class destroyers. Tokyo is also considering exporting the Type 03 medium-range surface-to-air missile system, dubbed Chu-SAM, used by the Ground Self-Defense Force.

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