Japan conveys concern to China over military activity

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara conveyed Tokyo's "serious concern" about Beijing's increased military activity near Japan during talks with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun on Saturday, while both agreed to maintain bilateral dialogue, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

In their first meeting held on the sidelines of the annual Asia Security Summit in Singapore, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, Kihara said there are "many security concerns" for the two Asian nations, such as a territorial row in the East China Sea and increased joint military activities by Beijing and Russia around Japan.

Kihara also expressed Japan's wariness over rising tensions in the South China Sea and stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, calling for "frank discussions" between the two countries.

Dong said the Asian neighbors must strive to implement concrete policies and actions to realize a political consensus that they are "cooperative partners" and "do not regard each other as a threat."

The two ministers agreed that Tokyo and Beijing will continue to properly operate a bilateral defense hotline, which was launched in early 2023, with the aim of building mutual trust and avoiding contingencies at sea and in the air.

The talks came after China conducted a two-day military drill around Taiwan last week following the May 20 inauguration of the island's new president, Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing condemns as a separatist.

Tensions have been rising in the South China Sea, where Beijing has been engaged in territorial rows with neighboring countries. Philippine and Chinese vessels often confront each other in disputed waters.

In the East China Sea, Japan has witnessed repeated intrusions by Chinese ships into waters around the Tokyo-controlled Senkaku Islands, which China claims and calls Diaoyu.

Kihara also strongly condemned North Korea, which has been accelerating its missile activities, according to the Japanese ministry, in a gesture to seek support from Beijing, Pyongyang's biggest economic benefactor, in addressing the issue.

North Korea launched a military reconnaissance satellite on Monday but failed to put it into orbit due to engine problems experienced by the rocket carrying it.

It was the first meeting between the two Asian nations' defense chiefs since June last year. Kihara assumed his ministerial post in September, while Dong did so in December.

