Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Costa Rica seeks entry to trans-Pacific trade bloc

0 Comments
SAN JOSE

Costa Rica formalized its request to join a trade partnership of 11 countries across Asia, Australia and the Americas, President Rodrigo Chaves announced on Wednesday, in a step toward strengthening trade ties with Asian economies.

The Central American country's government finalized its petition to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) a month after announcing it would negotiate entry into the Pacific Alliance bloc of Latin American countries.

"It allows us to share commercial strategies, attract investment and create linkages for small and medium-sized companies," said Chaves, who said the CPTPP accounts for 17% of global trade.

The CPTPP went into effect in 2018 as an offshoot of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, following the United States' departure from that proposed trade bloc. Current members are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Costa Rica, with 5.2 million inhabitants, has free trade agreements with nine countries and is negotiating one more with Ecuador, in addition to regional trade agreements with the European Union, Caribbean states (Caricom) and Central American countries (CAFTA).

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog